Horning: What do Trae Young and Andre Agassi have in common? Plenty

Never do we really know, do we?
We think we know, we try to know, we witness with intensity and focus hoping to know.
We attempt to be honest with ourselves, without bias or misgiving, all in the name of knowing.
Given all that, and given that Monday was Martin Luther King Day, which, in a narrow sports landscape, meant the chance to watch the Atlanta Hawks take on the Toronto Raptors on NBA TV in the afternoon, I had two Trae Young epiphanies.
One, he’s better than you think he is. Or, his game is bigger than you think it is. Because the things propelling him into the stratosphere are not seeable so much much as their effects are seeable.
Two, despite how ridiculous this is going to sound, I finally realized the athlete he reminds me of most and it’s not even a basketball player or even a team sport guy.
It’s Andre Agassi.
See?
Ridiculous.
Agassi was famously married to Brooke Shields and remains married to Steffi Graf, whom he wed in 2001, which has nothing to do with anything having to do with Young, but as an old tennis and Agassi fan, that fact it’s all worked out for him makes me happy.
Anyway, Trae Young and Andre Agassi, go:
Both were, or are, prodigies.
As young men in their sport, both of their games have been defined by sizzle and flash and did-you-see-that moments. With apologies to Dominique Wilkins, Young is a human highlight film and Agassi was, too.
Agassi once threatened to skip Wimbledon because he didn’t want to wear white, which the All-England Club demanded. Young wore shorts to the draft.
Agassi saw himself as an entertainer who played tennis. Young has at least played basketball like one who seems himself similarly.
The boldness of Young’s game has overshadowed the teams he has played for going back to Norman North. The image Agassi struck on the court overshadowed the results of what he did on the court.
In 1988, Agassi won six tournaments and finished the year ranked No. 3 in the world.
He was 18.
In 1989 it was one tournament and No. 7. In 1990, it was four tournaments and No. 4. In 1991, it was two tournaments and No. 10.
You know what Agassi did not do? He did not win the Australian Open, the French Open, Wimbledon or the U.S. Open.
Despite living in the top 10, he did not win a single major.
Then, somehow, in 1992, on what had been thought to the his worst surface, grass, he put it all together, claiming Wimbledon.
He wold win seven more majors and reach four other finals of majors, the last one recently enough, 2005, to have fallen to Roger Federer.
Watching Young play against the Raptors Monday was thrilling the way Agassi used to be thrilling. He finished with 42 points and 15 assists. He had 10 assists by the half. He was 2 of 7 from beyond the 3-point arc, yet 11 of 30 overall. He earned 21 free-throw attempts and made 18. And despite all the numbers, they still can't measure the thrill of watching what Young might do.
Also, Young and his team appeared utterly powerless to do anything about it when Toronto went on a fourth-quarter rampage, turning a one-point edge into a 21-point edge.
Then, from there, Young was instrumental bringing the Hawks back within two points in a game they ultimately fell by five, 122-117.
He’s better than you think he is because you see the range that begins in the parking lot, the fantastic ball-handling that segues into fantastic passes.
Yet, what you can’t see is what he sees, which is more than you can imagine to make those passes. His short-term basketball memory is utterly photographic, his court vision seemingly impossible and his sense of timing unteachable.
In one moment, Young dribbled the ball between the legs of Fred VanVleet, who was guarding him.
The skill and craftsmanship of the move was astounding, yet seemingly teachable. Yet, the timing required to split would-be double-teaming defenders, getting through them just as they arrive, like smoke through a keyhole, isn’t.
Young just has it.
Still, ditching the bad — though fourth in the league at 8.5 assists per game his 1.79-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio ranks 166th — that goes with all that good is a different matter.
Marshaling a team amidst adversity is a different matter and winning is a different matter.
Undoubtedly, he needs better players around him to contend. Undoubtedly, the skills Young has yet to master, were he to master them, would have Atlanta sitting on more than 10 wins 44 games into the season.
Of course, he can get there.
He plays hard.
He wants to make the right play, which is huge and remains something, if you watched the shot Houston got trying to tie Oklahoma City Monday, that eludes Russell Westbrook.
At worst, perhaps, he will be the league’s most fun player to watch. At best, anything is possible because his game and his capabilities are actually greater than you think they are. Harnessing them all toward ultimate success remains the trick.
Agassi had all the game, yet still had to find his game.
The same is true for Young.
