OKC Thunder: About to get some rest, Thunder have thrived during busiest, most taxing part of their schedule

The Thunder have enjoyed little to no rest. Two more games and they can finally get some.
Tonight, they’re at Sacramento. Friday, they’re at Phoenix.
After that, they receive an entirely unusual four days off, not playing again until a week from tonight, when Cleveland visits on Feb. 5.
All told, the run will add up to 21 games, one short of a third of an entire season, in 37 days.
Over the span, the Thunder have fared far better away from home (9-1) than they’ve fared at home (4-5). Yet, independent of that, the body of work is impressive.
They’ve done it despite losing several players to injury and personal reasons during the stretch.
Reserve guard Abdel Nader has not been available for nine of those games, including eight straight due to a sprained ankle.
For illness and personal reasons, starting shooting guard Terrance Ferguson has missed six of those games, a stretch that will extend to seven if he’s not available at Sacramento tonight.
Starting forward Danilo Gallinari has missed six. Starting center Steven Adams has missed three and in one spent only 6:33 on the court and in another played just 96 seconds.
Reserve center Nerlens Noel has missed eight of those games, and managed to play Monday against Dallas, despite having facial surgery just two days earlier.
Chris Paul has missed one game.
The Thunder have thrived anyway.
“These guys have done a really good job,” Thunder coach Billy Donovan said. “I’ve been really pleased and proud of the way they’ve competed every single night.
“We’ve gone on the road and played in some tough situations and we’ve found ways to get some wins.”
At Houston, Jan. 20, Oklahoma City had Adams for less than two minutes and were missing Noel, too. In addition to their first two centers being out, Ferguson and Nader were also missing. The Thunder prevailed 112-107 anyway.
Gallinari averages 19 points per game, yet the Thunder have gone 5-1 during the stretch when he’s not been available.
Two-way player Lu Dort, an undrafted rookie, has only been activated for eight games during the stretch, but he’s been thrust into the starting lineup in five of them. The Thunder have gone 4-1 in those games.
Since the hyper-busy stretch began through to Monday, one NBA team had played only 13 games, Charlotte, and two had played 18, Minnesota and Orlando, yet none had matched Oklahoma City’s 19.
The Thunder’s season is often discussed in since-Nov. 29 terms, the date in which they last took the court still five games under .500.
Oklahoma City has managed to go 22-9 since, somehow leveraging the league’s ninth-best net rating — outscoring opponents by 4.1 points per 100 possessions — into the league’s second-best record (to Milwaukee’s 25-3) over the span.
Start the clock on their busiest stretch, the 19 games since Dec. 26, and a very similar story is at hand: the Thunder’s ninth-best-in-the-league 3.6 net rating has still yielded a fourth-best-in-the-league 13-6 record.
Not only are the Thunder about to get some rest, but their schedule will be easing at the same time.
According to playoffstatus.com, which ranks strength of schedule, Oklahoma City has played the seventh toughest schedule in the NBA and the third toughest schedule in the Western Conference. And the rest of the season, it will play the 19th most difficult schedule in the NBA and the 12th most difficult schedule in the Western Conference.
The Lakers and Clippers will face even less difficult schedules going forward, yet every other team in front of Oklahoma City in the Western Conference — Denver, Utah, Dallas, Houston — will face a more difficult slate.
OKC must still make hay with what’s left on its schedule. But as a measurable, that schedule will be easier.
“Up to this point in time, I think we’ve done a good job, but I still think there’s still more in front of us out there,” Donovan said. “We’ve got a bunch of games here before the All-Star break … After this month, we’ve played 50 games, but we still have 32, so there’s a lot of basketball and a long way to go.”
All true, but if Oklahoma City can just win two more road games against teams that were a combined 20 games under .500 entering Tuesday, it will have performed far beyond expectation, even shorthanded, during the most taxing stretch of the season.
