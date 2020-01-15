OKC Thunder: All-time comeback can't be completed

OKLAHOMA CITY — It threatened to be the all-timer of comebacks.
In the end, it was just a loss to one of the Eastern Conferences’s best teams on a night the Thunder played the vast majority of the game without their two best centers.
When it was over, Thunder fans even stood and applauded.
Taking advantage of a severely shorthanded Oklahoma City team, the Toronto Raptors prevailed 130-121 only after holding off three different Thunder comebacks.
“We gave ourselves a chance there at the end considering how much of a hole we were in for a good portion of the game,” Thunder coach Billy Donovan said.
It was a series of holes.
Down 30 points with 1:33 remaining in the second quarter, the Thunder closed the first half on a 12-0 run thanks to a quartet of 3-pointers from a quartet of players — Mike Muscala, Dennis Schroder, Danilo Gallinari, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander — that made it an 18-point game, 73-55, by the half.
Oklahoma City couldn’t carry the run into the third quarter and found itself down 21 points 2:43 into the second half and still 20 points down two minutes later.
The Thunder cut that deficit down to eight points before the frame was over, only watch it balloon again to 21 with 8:26 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Somehow, with 2:39 still to play, Oklahoma City had pulled within three points.
The second-half of the fourth quarter had the crowd about as raucous as it’s been all season.
In the space of 12 offensive possessions, the Thunder went from trailing 112-91 to trailing 126-121, scoring 30 points in less than 6 minutes of elapsed clock time.
The Thunder got points on all 12 possessions and got three points on six of them.
That, though, is where it ended.
Toronto ran off the game’s final six points, leaving Oklahoma City to lament 12 first-half turnovers that led to 22 first-half Toronto points, as well as a couple circus 3s the Raptors knocked own in the early stages of the fourth quarter, when Marc Gasol connected off the backboard and, on the very next possession, OG Anunoby swished a desperation heave to beat the shot clock.
“We don’t bring it every game,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “When we do bring it, we’re tough to beat and can play with anybody … When we don’t, we get down against a lot of teams.
“That’s something we’ll fix.”
The Thunder began the game without the services of Nerlens Noel and reserve guard Abdel Nader, yet were without Adams, too, the final 10:35 of the second quarter and beyond after the starting center suffered a right-knee contusion.
That meant more minutes for Muscala and little-used Justin Patton. Patton held his own defensively and Muscala came up big, finishing with 17 points on 6 of 11 shooting, including a huge old-fashioned three-point play that brought the Thunder within 10 points, 118-109, with 5:03 remaining.
It also meant OKC was overwhelmingly reliant on 3-point shooting, matching a season-high 42 attempts, hitting 16.
The Raptors had five players in double figures by the half, and were led by Norman Powell’s 23 points and 21 from both Pascal Siakam and Anunoby.
Former Thunder forward Serge Ibaca and Gasol both finished with 15 points.
Schroder led all scorers with 25 points, Gallinari added 23 and Gilgeous-Alexander 21.
The Thunder fell despite shooting 50.6 percent (43 of 85), primarily because the Raptors shot 61.2 percent (52 of 85).
“We’re just always scrapping and fighting,” Thunder point guard Chris Paul said. “But that was one of those that we talked about early in the season, that we can’t take that long to impose our will.”
Possibly still shorthanded, the Thunder will attempt to impose their will on the Miami Heat, who visit at 7 p.m. Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.