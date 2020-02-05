OKLAHOMA CITY — When it was over, John Beilein strode to his left to offer congratulations to Billy Donovan, who strode to his right.
The Cavalier coach and Thunder coach, good friends, stood there and embraced and chatted for a solid minute, maybe longer.
Give Beilein credit for his graciousness and good cheer. Donovan may be a friend, but it was still the 39th time this season he’s made that walk as the losing coach, precisely because his team can’t do what Donovan’s team can.
Win late.
Win close.
Wednesday night inside Chesapeake Energy Arena, the night before the trade deadline, with speculation swirling forward Danilo Gallinari may be headed from Oklahoma City to Miami by morning, the Thunder were not quite sharp enough to put the lowly Cavs away quickly.
That only meant they got to put them away late, as they have so many others this season, outscoring Cleveland 10-3 over the final 93 seconds to claim their 109-103 victory.
It was the Thunder’s first time on the game court since a victory at Phoenix five nights earlier. It was also their third straight win, their eighth in nine games and their 10th straight triumph in contests decided by two possessions or less.
“I’ve been around long enough that if you lose this game, everybody’s going to say your rhythm was off, they were unfocused, they were still on vacation,” OKC point guard Chris Paul said. “But I think we’ve got enough guys around here that understand the importance of each game.”
Gallinari exited the locker room, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarwowski, who seems to know everything about such things, as the subject of trade talks “that could extend into Thursday.”
Yet, Gallinari, who finished with 15 points and five rebounds, said it was the last thing on his mind.
“My parents told me a great thing when I was little kid, to not read the newspaper or the media, so I really don’t know anything about that stuff,” he said. “On game day, I focus on the game.”
It appeared Paul would be the prime mover of another clutch delivery, hitting one of his patented pull-up mid-range jumpers to break a 95-95 tie with 3:35 remaining, and after Cav guard Collin Sexton responded with a 3-pointer, assisting Steven Adams on the Thunder’s next trip down the court to retake the lead.
Instead, the rest of the way, it was Dennis Schroder delivering the Thunder on both ends of the floor.
Two free throws from Adams put Oklahoma City on top 101-100 with 1:31 remaining. Two Schroder free throws on the next trip made it a three-point edge and a Schroder 3-pointer from the left corner on the following trip made it a six-point advantage.
Kevin Love responded with a 3 for Cleveland. Schroder then went back to the free-throw line, hitting one of two.
Next, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was credited with a steal only because Schroder's pressure forced Sexton to cough the ball up more than 30-feet from the basket.
That stop sealed it.
Schroder was the talk of the locker room.
“He should be an all-star,” guard Terrance Ferguson said.
Never missing a chance to praise a teammate, Paul went deeper.
“It’s crazy because I’ve been all-defense a number of times [and] I don’t know how that is voted upon, or is looked at statistically, but he better be on it,” Paul said. “Because every single night, I can’t name too many people that play that amount of minutes who pick up full court all the time.”
On a night he set a franchise record by scoring at least 20 points in seven straight games off the bench, Schroder finished with 30 on 10 of 17 shooting, 2 of 5 3-point shooting and 8 of 11 free-throw shooting. He grabbed five rebounds and dished six assists, too.
“He’s a great competitor and he competes offensively and he competes defensively,” Donovan said. “He’s a two-way player.”
Gilgeous-Alexander added 23 points and 10 rebounds. Paul finished with 12 and seven assists.
The Cavs got 23 points from Sexton and 20 points and seven rebounds from Love.
“That was another one that was so close and we’d love to get,” Beilein said. “I love the way our guys battled.”
True enough.
Perhaps the Cavs will learn how to win games like Wednesday’s soon.
The Thunder already know.
They did it again.
