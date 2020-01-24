OKC Thunder: As the offensive hums, Hawks can't keep pace

OKLAHOMA CITY — For what seemed like most of three quarters, the Thunder tested a hypothesis Friday night inside Chesapeake Energy Arena.
Because few teams give up as many points as Atlanta — only Washington and New Orleans — Oklahoma City appeared to roll the dice on the chance it could flat outscore the Hawks.
Given the Thunder were missing perhaps their two best defenders, Steven Adams and Terrance Ferguson, it made sense. Given they had another game to play in less than 24 hours in Minnesota, it made even more.
Why work so hard defensively on the first night of a back to back when the opponent is the losingest team in the league, primarily because it can’t defend?
Eventually, it worked.
A dicey proposition into the eighth minute of the third quarter, it became clear the Thunder would cruise to what became a 140-111 victory in the space of a few short possessions.
The lead was only two points after a 3-pointer from Jeff Teague brought Atlanta within 83-81 with 4:20 remaining in the third quarter, but here’s what happened on OKC’s next five possessions.
A 3-pointer from Mike Muscala, assisted by Dennis Schroder; a 3-pointer from Schroder, unassisted; a a 3-pointer from Muscala, assisted by Schroder; a 3-pointer from Danilo Gallinari, assisted by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander; a 3-pointer from Schroder, unassisted.
It was 15 points in 2:08 on the clock, and while the Hawks answered some of it, they didn’t answer much of it.
The Thunder got a short bank shot on their next possession from Darius Bazley before finally facing an empty trip only when Bazley missed two free throws.
Of course, on the very next trip, Hamidou Diallo converted a natural thee-point play and with 47.4 seconds left in the frame, Oklahoma City led 104-90.
After losing 3 of 4 games, the Thunder have run off four straight wins heading into tonight’s tussle in Minneapolis.
In the last two, they’ve prevailed despite being short two starters — center Steven Adams and shooting guard Terrance Ferguson — and have shot a collective 59.3 percent overall (96 of 162), 52.3 percent from 3-point land (23 of 54) and scored 260 points, total.
Friday's 140 was a season high.
“We have a lot of weapons,” said Gallinari, who led Oklahoma City with 25 points, “a lot of guys that come in and we know what they’re going to do.”
Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 24 points and six assists, Schroder added 21 and eight assists and Chris Paul added 18 points, six rebounds and five assists.
Getting more time than he might had Adams been healthy, Muscala added 14 points on 5 of 7 shooting and 4 of 6 3-point shooting.
Thunder reserve guard Hamidou Diallo finished with nine points and nine rebounds, yet also with a stratospheric plus-minus figure. For the 28:13 he was on the court, Oklahoma City outscored Atlanta by 31 points.
“We have a next man up mentality and it’s really fun,” Paul said.
Norman North and Oklahoma product Trae Young, Atlanta’s point guard, shone offensively, finishing with 26 points and an amazing 16 assists against a single turnover.
Still, all the Hawks could do was keep pace against the Thunder, and only then until the last few minutes of the third quarter.
“I feel like we competed for a majority of the game and let them take over in a couple of really crucial stretches,” said Atlanta’s John Collins, who led everybody with 28 points.
Thunder coach Billy Donovan didn’t think his team found it’s defensive stride until late, but he enjoyed what it did offensively.
“I can see and feel us getting better,” he said.
Against the Hawks, it was more than enough.
