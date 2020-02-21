OKC Thunder: Big home-court victory fueled by Chris Paul, Steven Adams and so many others, too

OKLAHOMA CITY — So much has gone right for the Thunder this season, much of it not predicted.
Still, Friday’s opponent, the Denver Nuggets, offered Oklahoma City an opportunity it had yet to cash in on this season: the chance to beat a really good team on its Chesapeake Energy Arena home court.
Not only did the Thunder prevail, by the time it ended they’d beaten the Nuggets going away, 113-101.
Prior to the All-Star break, Oklahoma City lost to both Boston and San Antonio at home. Between Jan. 11-17, the Thunder fell to three of the league's best teams at home: the Los Angeles Lakers, Toronto and Miami.
This was another chance.
“We had two real good days of practice,” point guard Chris Paul said.
Good thing.
The Nuggets entered a game in front of the Los Angeles Clippers and four games back of the Lakers, in second place in the Western Conference.
Yet, never did Denver threaten to run away, its biggest lead a mere four points 2:36 before the half. Yet, by the half, the game was tied and Oklahoma City did not trail again.
The day before, sixth-man point guard Dennis Schroder had spoken out about the “different vibe” the team’s feeling under Paul’s leadership, saying the roster’s been “on the same page,” something not necessarily the case a year ago..
That played out in the fourth quarter specifically, the Thunder outscoring the Nuggets 35-24, part of a 65-point second half.
Oklahoma City got points its first seven possessions of the final frame, building a 93-85 edge.
Eight of those points came from Steven Adams, two of his baskets assisted by Shai Gilgeous Alexander, who also found Abdel Nader for a 3-pointer during the span.
The Thunder closed just as fast.
After the Nuggets pulled within 95-92, Paul answered with a 3, followed by a Lu Dort baseline drive and dunk, followed by a 3 from Denver’s Will Barton that was answered by Danilo Gallinari’s natural three-point play.
OKC would not be caught.
“I thought we got contributions from everybody on the team,” coach Billy Donovan said.
Not just on the scoreboard, though seven Thunder players reached double figures.
Paul led with 29 points on 11 of 17 shooting and 4 of 6 3-point shooting. Adams’ 10-point fourth-quarter sparked a 19-point night.
Gallinari added 15 points, Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort and Dennis Schroder each netted 11 and Nerlens Noel finished with 10.
Additionally, Adams grabbed 17 rebounds and nabbed steals, Gilgeous-Alexander dished nine assists and Dort finished with three steals.
“We have guys who are unselfish,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “That’s how it works.”
Denver center Nikola Jokic led all scorers with 32 points, though 19 and five of his seven rebounds came before the half.
Jamal Murray added 21 points and Will Barton 19.
Though he got a big ovation when he entered as the first Nugget off the bench, former Thunder forward Jerami Grant scored just six points in almost 21 minutes. While he was on the floor, the Thunder outscored the Nuggets by 17 points.
Oklahoma City got 19 turnovers from Denver and only gave it back 12 times.
“We beat ourselves,” Barton said.
"We were in the right spots," Donovan said.
Gilgeous-Alexander enjoyed the atmosphere.
“I thought it would be like that the first game back against a really good opponent,” he said. “It was fun, the crowd was great all game, electric.”
Finally, it got to see a big-time win over a big-time team up close and personal.
