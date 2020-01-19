OKC Thunder: Chris Paul puts it in gear early, Thunder blaze past Portland

OKLAHOMA CITY — The night before, which had been a lot like two nights earlier, Chris Paul appeared to have had enough.
He was tired of watching his team be all but knocked out in the first quarter.
“We’ve got to figure it out,” he said, “because it kind of sucks right now.”
Yet, thanks to Paul, it doesn’t suck right now.
Saturday night inside Chesapeake Energy Arena, Paul did in the first quarter what he’s done so often in fourth quarters this season.
He called his own number.
What can’t be known is if the Thunder might have topped the Portland Trail Blazers without it. What can be known is it worked outrageously well.
Paul’s 12 first-quarter points set a tone and captured a lead Oklahoma City never gave back on the way to a 119-106 victory.
Portland was short-handed, with just eight available players after pregame reports surfaced Ken Bazemore and Anthony Tolliver, as well two second-round picks, had been traded to Sacramento for Trevor Ariza, Wenyen Gabriel and Caleb Swanigan. C.J. McCollum, nursing a sprained ankle, was also out for the Trail Blazers.
Nor were the Thunder (24-19) at full strength, giving Danilo Gallinari the night off for rest on the second night of a back-to-back and unable to play Terrance Ferguson due to illness.
“I was just trying to be aggressive and, without Gallo, you’ve got to find some scoring,” Paul said. “I tried to come out and pick my spots early and make a few shots early.”
His first bucket was the Thunder’s second and a few possessions later, he caught fire, netting eight points in the space of three trips down the court, twice hitting 3s.
That put OKC on top 16-11, sparked a 16-5 run that made it 22-13 and created space that would never entirely be given back.
“Chris has been doing this at a very high rate for a very long time,” backcourt mate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander said.
Paul played 27 1/2 minutes and turned it into 30 points, seven rebounds and four assists. He made 11 of 15 shots and 3 of 5 3-point attempts.
He delivered the knockout punch, too.
The Thunder entered the fourth quarter leading 87-77 and were up 90-78 when Paul took over one more time.
He assisted Dennis Schroder for a 3-pointer.
Two trips later, he abused Gary Trent Jr., driving around him for a short leaner. Next trip he assisted Deonte Burton for a reverse layup. Two trips after that, he assisted Nerlens Noel for an alley-oop dunk from the from the rafters.
That made it 103-85.
There was still 7:45 to play.
Paul's work was done.
“There’s a lot of things with him you can’t necessarily describe,” Thunder coach Billy Donovan said. “I always refer to it as the it factor.
“He knows exactly what’s going on. He knows exactly the time to score. He knows everything that’s going on out there.”
If there was a personal duel going on between Paul and Portland guard Damian Lilliard, he won that, too.
Lilliard finished with game-high 34 points, but the Trail Blazers (18-26) were outscored by 16 points while he was on the court. Oklahoma City outscored Portland by 20 points while Paul was on the court.
Gilgeous-Alexander added 22 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for the Thunder. Noel and Dennis Schroder both added 15 points.
Back from a bruised knee, Steven Adams added nine points and 13 rebounds as well as the assist of the night, a deja vu baseball pass off a jump ball for a Schroder layup.
Making 12 of 18 shots, Trent added 30 for the Trail Blazers.
Still, it was Paul’s night.
“He really, really makes timely things,” Donovan said.
