OKC Thunder: Everybody showed up to roast Spurs, though none more than Lu Dort

OKLAHOMA CITY — It was a pre-All-Star break loss to the Spurs that momentarily made it appear the Thunder might not be all they’re cracked up to be.
Their second straight loss after much winning, their over .500 tally had dipped to 10 games from a season-high 12 and the Spurs — nine games below .500 entering that Feb. 11 contest — weren’t that good.
On Sunday, three games and 12 days seemed a very long time ago.
Back on the same Chesapeake Energy Arena court, Oklahoma City topped San Antonio 131-103, notching its second-most lopsided victory of the season.
Moving to 35-22, the Thunder are suddenly on a three-game winning streak and 13 games over .500 for the first time.
Though point guard Chris Paul finished a rebound short of a triple-double, something he’s yet to do since returning to Oklahoma City, the Thunder posted eight different scorers in double figures, a feat that had not previously occurred in franchise history.
Paul, who played only 3:35 of the fourth quarter, was unaware how close he’d come to a triple-double until told.
“Ah, that’s Billy then,” he said, feigning frustration in his coach. “He won’t let me be great.”
Paul’s fake disappointment may have been the Thunder’s only disappointment.
The fact Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led with 22 points was incidental on a night so many contributed.
Steven Adams added 21 points, Lu Dort 15, Dennis Schroder 13, Paul 12, Danilo Gallinari 12, Nerlens Noel 10 and Abdel Nader 10.
As impressive as the scoring balance were the highlights that came with it: 14 rebounds from Adams, 13 from Gigeous-Alexander, five blocked shots from Noel, three steals from Dort.
OKC coach Billy Donovan offered blanked praise.
“Our guys are really trying to take things to a different level, to continue to get better and continue to build habits,” he said. “I thought our attention to detail tonight was really, really good … [San Antonio] had been playing very, very well."
Dort, the undrafted rookie, still playing on a two-way contract after starting 13 straight games, made all six of his field goal attempts, two from 3-point land and helped to spark the 16-0 Thunder run that defined the game.
“I’m just getting more comfortable,” Dort said. "All my vets like Dennis, Chris and Gallo are just telling me to play and don't even think and that's what I have been doing."
Prior to the run, San Antonio led 45-36. When it ended, Oklahoma City led 61-45.
It began coming out of a Thunder timeout with 7:21 remaining in the second quarter and it gave Oklahoma City the lead for good.
Several players played big roles in it, though one very conspicuously did not: Paul, who watched from the bench for all but the basket that got it started, a 3-pointer from Gallinari 7:04 before the half.
Gallinari and Dort both added five-points during the 16-point sprint, Schroder hit a driving layup and two free throws and Noel a lefty layup.
Dort added two steals and Noel two blocked shots during the stretch, which spanned less than 3 1/2 minutes on the clock.
OKC outscored San Antonio 37-18 in the third quarter and 33-30 in the fourth, even as Donovan emptied his bench.
“They were sharp and a lot had to do with their physicality,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovic said. “We were playing well, but after that first half, it didn’t look like we had any juice in the second half.”
Oklahoma City played lots of defense, stifling San Antonio to 36.9 percent (38 of 103) field goal accuracy, while it shot 57.5 percent (50 of 87) .
No Spur scored more than Rudy Gay’s 14 points. Marco Belinelli added 13 after not playing in the first half.
The Thunder’s collective effort made an impression on Schroder.
“Even when you’re on the bench, seeing that, you’re just excited that we play unselfishly,” he said. “We’ve just got to keep it going.”
Looking for its ninth straight road victory, Oklahoma City visits Chicago Tuesday.
