OKC Thunder: First-quarter blues strike again, pave way to third loss in four games

OKLAHOMA CITY — Given that the Thunder now find themselves in the midst of a two-game losing streak and have lost 3 of 4 games for the first time since Nov. 27, those who claim them may take comfort in a couple of things.
One, they’re sort of losing the games they figured to lose anyway.
Two, they’re still good for a fourth-quarter rally, even if it comes too late.
Friday night inside Chesapeake Energy Arena, it was the Miami Heat who had their way with the home team, topping Oklahoma City 115-108.
The 3 of 4 losses the Thunder have endured have all come at home and have all come in the space of a single week.
Miami managed what Toronto accomplished two days earlier and the Los Angeles Lakers accomplished six days earlier.
Cumulatively, those three teams are 55 games over .500, while the Thunder (23-19) remain four over, despite the setbacks.
Tonight, the Thunder play host to Portland, winners of two straight before falling at Dallas Friday.
Perhaps against the Trail Blazers, the Thunder can find a way to not play from behind from the beginning, something they’ve done for four straight games, ever since dominating Houston back on Jan. 9.
“What’s happening to us is we’re responding to the game instead of trying to dictate the game,” OKC coach Billy Donovan said. “We’re responding to the other teams and it’s very, very hard to be the aggressor when you’re constantly responding.”
The cause was not made easier without center Steven Adams (knee) and reserve wing Abdel Nader (ankle), nor by the illness that struck starting guard Terrance Ferguson, who played just seven minutes.
The Thunder fell behind by double-digits for the first time when Miami guard Duncan Robinson hit a fadeaway jumper with 56 seconds remaining in the first half.
The rest of the game was a study in unsustained comebacks, even if the last one had some staying power and put charge into the arena.
Oklahoma City fell behind 14 points only to make it a six-point game in the middle of the second quarter, only to be behind the same 14 points at the half, 61-47.
That lead got cut to nine in the third quarter, only to balloon back to 22 with 8:01 remaining.
From there, finally, the Thunder kept a rally going, cutting the deficit to seven points, and it would have become four had Dennis Schroder connected from 26 feet with 1:31 remaining.
The open-3-point attempt went in and out and, with it, the fans knew they could quit hoping against hope and leave.
The fact the losses have come lately to some of the NBA’s best teams was not making Thunder point guard Chris Paul any happier when it was over.
“This team right here, they just played more physical than us,” he said. “They played more physical, they cut harder, they beat us from the jump.”
Miami shot marginally better than Oklahoma City, 48.8 percent (41 of 84) to 44 percent (37 of 84), but the Thunder were more concerned with how the Heat shot early, when they built their lead, 65.2 percent (15 of 23) and 6 of 7 from 3-point land in the first quarter.
“We’ve got to defend, we’ve got to run,” Paul said. “It’s tough for us to play as fast as we want to when we’re taking the ball out of the net every time.”
Danilo Gallinari led everybody with 27 points. The Thunder forward only hit two of his first eight shots, yet finished 7 of 15 and 7 of 12 from 3-point land.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 18 points and eight assists, but only made 5 of 13 from the field. Schroder finished with 18 and eight assists, making 6 of 16 shots.
Paul finished with 14 points and six assists.
Kendrick Nunn led the Heat with 22. Bam Adebayo added 21. Collectively, Nunn and Adebayo hit 16 of 27 from the field.
Reserve Thunder wing Hamidou Diallo echoed the sentiment of the night.
“We’ve just got to come out from the beginning of the game,” he said. “[We’ve] got to come out with that authority, with that first punch.”
Perhaps tonight.
