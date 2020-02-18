OKC Thunder: Five things to watch over the final 27 games of the regular season

In the imagination, All-Star games occur around mid-season, however it’s not true, not even during baseball season.
Indeed, as the Thunder enter the post-All-Star break portion of their schedule, they do it having played 55 games, or 67 percent of their schedule.
If Oklahoma City wins at the same rate over its next 27 games as it has won over its opening 55, it will win 49 games this regular season, the same number it won last season.
If it wins at the same pace it has managed to win since Thanksgiving — after opening the season 6-11 — it will win 52 games this regular season, and almost surely finish higher than sixth place in the Western Conference, where it finds itself now, tied with Dallas.
Whatever happens, here are some things to watch as it happens.
1. To add or not to add: Eight days ago, the Thunder announced Darius Bazley, suffering from a right knee bruise, would be re-examined in 4-6 weeks. Presuming he’s back in exactly six weeks from that date, Bazley would miss 12 more games.
Just as Reggie Jackson accepted a buyout from Detroit on Monday and is expected to soon join the Los Angeles Clippers, other players are bound to become available.
Are the Thunder pressed to do something in Bazley’s absence? Or, perhaps, to do something simply in the name of improving the team before the playoffs?
If they make a move, do they do it in leu of signing Lu Dort out of his two-way contract status and into an actual NBA contract, or do they do both?
If they do either or both, do they wind up waiving somebody to make it happen, trying to get out from under the luxury tax threshold?
All things remaining equal, the Thunder are slated to owe about $2 million in luxury taxes at season’s end.
There are many moving parts to that figure, which could still move either direction.
2. Is clutch real: In NBA terms, “clutch” statistics are statistics gleaned from moments in which teams are separated by five points or less in the final five minutes.
The Thunder are the best team in the league in those moments, outscoring opponents by 27.1 points per 100 possessions in such moments.
Additionally, their “clutch” sample size is the largest in the entire league, having played 150 minutes of basketball under such circumstances. The Nuggets are next at 135.
However, is that number a reliable forecaster of what may happen in future clutch moments? Or is clutch more happenstance than real?
Even if it’s real, can the Thunder continue to be so much better in the clutch than they are generally, with a net rating in the clutch (27.1) more than 1,000 percent higher than their overall net rating (2.5).
3. Health: The Thunder are missing Bazley now and they’ve missed other players at different times throughout the season.
Terrance Ferguson has missed 14 games, Nerlens Noel has missed nine, Danilo Gallinari eight, Steven Adams six.
Yet, the arguable driving force of the team, the point-guard trio of Chris Paul, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Dennis Schroder, has missed a total of two games and at least two of the three have been available in every game.
On the one hand, OKC has held up tremendously well amidst many games missed to injury and personal issues. On the other, the team’s true catalysts have hardly missed any time at all.
The Thunder should hope that continues.
4. Not fouling: Unlike the vagary of continued clutch superiority (or not), this one can be controlled, yet the Thunder must still pull it off.
Indiana, for instance, is dead last in the league in free-throw attempts per game, at 19. Meanwhile, Thunder opponents are shooting even less: 18.7, which is second in the league to Charlotte’s 18.3
Just think how important that number is for a team like Oklahoma City with an overall net rating of 2.5.
Also, while the Thunder are second best in the league in giving up free-throw attempts, they’re fifth in the league — 24.6 — at generating them for themselves.
The two may not be connected, but the differential is huge and a big part of the Thunder’s success this season.
5. Harmony: It’s hard to put a number on this one, but the Thunder sure seem to have it and it sure seems to begin with the inclusive leadership of Chris Paul.
It’s a team that’s open about how close it’s become off the court; it’s a team in which teammates talk up other teammates; it’s a team that appeared relieved when it was kept together as the trade deadline passed.
Is it as hunky dory as it appears?
Even if that’s a hard question to answer, if the opposite were the case, symptoms show up for public view and none have.
It’s yet another thing the Thunder want to keep going.
