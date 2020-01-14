OKC Thunder: Gilgeous-Alexander getting better and better and better

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had just played his third terrific game in as many tries to begin his second NBA season when Oklahoma City coach Billy Donovan was asked to address the early offerings of the Kentucky product, by way of the Los Angeles Clippers.
First night of the season, Gilgeous-Alexander poured in 26 points at Utah. Second night of the season, 28 against Washington. Then, 19 against Golden State, but nine rebounds and four assists, too, and the Thunder finally won.
In that moment, Donovan decided to speak about the future face of the franchise in a way he’d never spoken about the previous face of the franchise, Russell Westbrook.
“He’s a guy who can score … [but] he should be a great rebounder, he should be a great defender … he should be a great assist guy,” the coach said. “He should be impacting the game in a lot of different ways.”
Also, not for the first time, Donovan chose Monday as another day to challenge Gilgeous-Alexander.
The Thunder were in Minnesota and coming off a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.
“Coach just challenged me before the game to fill up the stat sheet,” Gilgeous-Alexander told Thunder sideline reporter Nick Gallo on the way off the court … a few seconds before Dennis Schroder celebrated by showering him with water.
Why the celebration?
Well, the Thunder beat the Timberwolves easily, 117-104, so that was nice, but that may not have been as important as what Gilgeous-Alexander accomplished personally: 20 points, 20 rebounds, 10 assists. Because the pace of improvement a game like that indicates could be worth several victories as the Thunder (23-7) prepare to cross over into the second half of the season.
Today’s 7 p.m. home-court tip against Miami (23-12), the No. 3 team in the Eastern Conference, marks the halfway point of the season.
Once it’s done, Oklahoma City will have 41 games remaining. And if Gilgeous-Alexander’s night at Minnesota has legs, there’s every reason to believe the Thunder can enjoy a terrific second-half, presuming they’re not dismantled.
Gilgeous-Alexander’s night, in which he tied his career-high assist total and doubled his previous career rebounding mark, was historic.
As it concluded, the Thunder tweeted Gilgeous-Alexander had become only the fourth second-year player ever to post a 20-20 triple-double, matching the previous feats of Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley and Oscar Robertson.
Perhaps more impressive, he became only the third guard, period, to record a 20-20 triple-double since 1965. Robertson did it that year and ever since it had only been Fat Lever (twice) and Westbrook (once) until Gilgeous-Alexander at Minnesota.
“You have to give Shai a lot of credit,” Donovan said after the game. “I thought he got himself back in there and defensive rebounded really well.”
Beyond history, even as Gilgeous-Alexander’s performance might appear akin to a golfer shooting under par the first time he breaks 80, it also fits into a general pattern to his season.
The first eight games, Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 22 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists, yet that roll out of the gate slowed considerably over games 11 through 20, when he averaged 15.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3 assists.
Since, he’s been climbing.
Over the last 20 games, Gilgeous-Alexander has scored at least 24 points seven times and netted 32 three times, a figure that remains his career high. Also, three times, he grabbed nine rebounds, which had been his career-high, until grabbing 10 on New Year’s Eve against Dallas.
Over the stretch, Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 21.8 points and 6.5 rebounds.
He knocked it out of the park Monday, but he’d already been playing the best basketball of his life for more than a month.
Along the way, he’s become one-third of the most productive three-man lineups in the NBA.
That is, when Gilgeous-Alexander shares the floor with Chris Paul and Dennis Schroder, independent of the other two Thunder players on the court, OKC outscores the opposition by 29 points per 100 possessions.
Among trios to play at least 150 minutes together this season, only the Clipper threesome of Kawhi Leonard, Patrick Beverley and JaMychal Green has produced a higher net rating (29.7).
Yet another way to measure Gilgeous-Alexander’s progress is to match up what he’s done against the man he was traded for, Paul George.
George is averaging 23.5 points, 6 rebounds and 3.7 assists. Gilgeous-Alexander’s season-long numbers are 19.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists.
Pretty close.
Of course, Oklahoma City received Danilo Gallinari and a bushel of draft picks and swaps in the same deal. And Gilgeous-Alexander appears to be getting better all the time.
On draft night, 2018, upon being selected 11th by Charlotte before getting shipped to the Clippers, he offered a scouting report on himself.
“I’m a playmaking guard, pass-first point guard,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “Likes to get teammates involved.
“Good leader. Likable guy. I’m really just doing whatever the team needs me to do to win.”
Lately, that’s been more and more and more.
