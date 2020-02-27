OKC Thunder: Hamidou Diallo created the spark that led to victory from way back over Kings

OKLAHOMA CITY — Where to begin what the Thunder did Thursday night at Chesapeake Energy Arena.
• Door No. 1: the fact Oklahoma City trailed by 19 points with 7:03 remaining in the third quarter, yet cut that deficit to a point by the end of the frame and came back to win for the 15th time this season when trailing after 36 minutes?
• Door No. 2: the fact Chris Paul yet again played the role of Mr. Clutch, going for nine points and two assists in the fourth quarter seven of the points, both assists and a steal in the final five minutes, when OKC outscored Sacramento by six.
• Door No. 3: the fact the Thunder, having beaten the Kings 112-108, have now won 9 of 11 games to find themselves all alone in fifth place in the Western Conference, a half game up on sixth-place Utah and two games back of fourth place Houston?
Take your pick.
There’s even a fourth door, the one Hamidou Diallo walked through to enter the game with 7:34 remaining.
Though he’d not played at all in three of Oklahoma City’s last four games, his presence sent a jolt through his team.
“Hami was amazing. Hami was amazing,” Paul said. “His energy. I don’t know how many points he scored, rebounds or whatever, but his energy doesn’t show up on the stat sheet.”
Diallo didn’t score a point, grabbed three rebounds, committed two fouls and snared a steal. And over his 10:45 on the floor, the Thunder outscored the Kings by 15 points, giving him the highest plus-minus figure on either team.
Diallo also blocked a shot so completely it resulted in a tie ball between himself and Kent Bazemore.
For whatever reason, after the whistle, Diallo tried poking the ball away from Bazemore. That got him a technical foul, but Bazemore got one, too, for responding.
“I’m just trying to play basketball,” Diallo said. “We’re not going to take no crap as a team.”
Whatever “crap” he was referring to remains unclear. Yet, after it went down, the crowd became more involved and the Thunder’s energy rose.
The Thunder had already scored four straight points to get within 80-67, and from the whistle for the the tie up until the end of the quarter — a span of 4:14 — OKC outscored Sacramento 12-2.
“We were back on our heels quite a bit,” Thunder coach Billy Donovan said, referencing the game’s first half hour.
“We picked up our energy … just playing with more physicality, eliminating second chance points, contesting shots, rebounding,” he said, referencing the rest of it.
The Thunder grabbed their first lead since the first quarter on the fourth quarter’s first basket, an off-the-glass floater from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander that made it 83-82.
They grabbed their last one on a Paul-assisted 3-pointer from Danilo Gallinari with 4:49 remaining.
After Paul ripped a 3-pointer despite being fouled by Harry Giles with 3:32 remaining that made it 103-97, the Kings did not again have a chance to tie or lead with the ball in their hands.
Gallinari led everybody with 24 points on 8 of 17 shooting and 4 of 8 3-point shooting.
Gilgeous-Alexander added 20 points, Paul 17, Steven Adams 15, Dennis Schroder 13 and Nerlens Noel 10.
Harrison Barnes led Sacramento with 21 points. Giles added 19 and Nemanja Bjelica 18.
Former Sooner Buddy Hield, who received a bigger ovation than OKC’s Abdel Nader when they checked in simultaneously in the first quarter, finished with four first-half 3-pointers, yet just 15 overall.
“It was great to approach that fourth quarter with that momentum and that energy and intensity that we brought [in the third quarter],” Gallinari said. “Once we got in the game, we knew … we’d give ourselves a good chance to win.”
That energy, a lot of it, began with one guy.
“I knew that’s what we needed,” Diallo said.
