OKC Thunder: Lu Dort playing comfort, confidence, effectiveness far beyond his years

Norman, OK (73070)

Today

Windy with periods of rain and snow this evening turning to snow overnight. Low around 30F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with periods of rain and snow this evening turning to snow overnight. Low around 30F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.