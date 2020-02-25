NORMAN — Tuesday night in Chicago, Lu Dort started again.
Playing under a two-way contract, it was the rookie’s 23rd game, his 15th in the starting five and, according to a report from ESPN’s Royce Young, his 29th “day” in the NBA.
What constitutes a “day’ is not entirely clear, though a few things about Dort are.
As a two-way contract player, he’s allowed no more than 45 “days” with the Thunder, and not the G-League’s Oklahoma City Blue, and even if the Thunder are creative in parsing out Dort’s “days” he won’t become playoff eligible until a new deal is done.
That’s clear.
Also, the NBA has, literally, never encountered anything like him. That’s clear, too.
Never before had a two-way contract player started 15 games in an NBA season and Tuesday he did it and Thursday should make it 16, when Oklahoma City plays host to Sacramento.
He’s making history.
Also clear, history aside, nobody could have guessed what’s happening with Dort might happen.
The Montreal, Canada, native payed one season of college basketball at Arizona Sate. He averaged 16.1 points and 4.3 rebounds and developed a reputation as a superior defender.
Yet, on draft day, nobody selected him, giving OKC the opportunity to bring him into the fold on his two-way deal.
“One of my former coaches, at Arizona State, coached him,” Thunder skipper Billy Donovan said, referencing ASU assistant Rashon Burno. “And I talked to him a lot about Lu as a player and a person and they loved him there.
“I think, probably, for Lou, you know, coming out and not getting drafted … I give him credit. He really kept himself ready.”
Donovan added, “I thought he was an NBA defender right away.”
The last game Dort played in Oklahoma City was yet another indicator of his all-around development, when he made all six of his shots, two of them 3-pointers and finished with 15 points, two rebounds and three steals.
Additionally, though no stat perfectly defines or details defense, Dort’s plus-minus against San Antonio three nights ago was 36, meaning the Thunder outscored the Spurs by 36 points during his 24 minutes on the floor.
The next highest plus-minus among his teammates was 10 less, Danilo Gallinari’s 26.
Also, while “net rating” is typically thought to be a team stat — the point differential per 100 offensive and defensive possessions — players also compile net ratings per 100 possessions they’re on the floor and who might the Thunder’s leader in that category be?
Dort, at 8.9, almost six points higher than OKC’s collective net rating of 3.1 and two higher than his nearest teammate’s, Chris Paul’s 6.9.
How does he do it?
“I’m just getting more comfortable,” Dort said, as though that explains it.
Does he typically become so comfortable, so quickly.
“I played one year in college and when I first started, I just got comfortable really fast,” he said. “With leaders like we have here and the way they push me, it’s way easier.”
That’s fine, but Terrance Ferguson, who’s starting spot Dort’s moved into, arguably hasn't found the comfort Dort’s enjoying and he’s been in the league for three years. Thunder teammate Hamidou Diallo, in and out of Donovan’s rotation as a second-year player, is another example. Dort appears to have zoomed past him, too.
Entering Tuesday night’s game against the Bulls, Dort was averaging 6.4 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 0.7 assists.
The Thunder’s victory over the Spurs wasn’t his first to be an offensive factor. It was Dort’s fourth game in double figures.
At Sacramento on Jan. 29, his sixth start, he netted a season-high 23 points, making 8 of 13 shots and 5 of 6 3-point attempts.
Still, the way Donovan sees it, Dort’s offense remains a bonus, gravy.
“If he’s making the right decisions … and the ball’s not going in,” he said, “he still brings incredible value.”
“Defensively,” said reserve point guard Dennis Schroder, “he’s a beast.”
Dort’s even getting better all the time there, too, asserted center Steven Adams, because the referees are beginning to understand his tendencies.
“He’s learning the ropes and the refs are learning him as well, at how legal he really is,” Adams said. “He’s quite a physical dude … When you first come in [to the league], you get kind of discouraged and get a lot of fouls called against you and you feel like you’re legal. Most of the time, you are legal and they’ve just got to learn you.”
The referees adjusting to Dort not withstanding, it's still that beyond-his-years comfort level that jumps off the page.
He's fit into Oklahoma City’s starting five as though he was returning to the lineup, not taking somebody’s spot.
“Sometimes young guys are scared to mess up, scared to make mistakes, scared to take shots,” Paul said. “Earlier, when he first got here, he wouldn’t take the shots that he does now. And it’s just great because everybody on our team respects how hard he competes and how hard he plays, so ain’t nobody going to be mad at you for taking shots.
“That’s just cool.”
