OKC Thunder: Not like last year, players on the same page, says Dennis Schroder

The presumption is this is it.
Twenty-seven more games and the playoffs, however long they last.
But that’s it. No more.
The Thunder may be in the midst of something very special, yet the current cast of characters is guaranteed only this season to make it happen.
Russell Westbrook, Kevin Durant and James Harden played three seasons together in Oklahoma City. Westbrook and Durant shared the court for five more. Westbrook and Paul George played two seasons together, one of them alongside Carmelo Anthony.
Chris Paul, Shai-Gilgeous Alexander, Dennis Schroder, Danilo Gallinari, Steven Adams and their teammates appear to have only this one.
Adams doesn’t find the Thunder’s unexpected success, a 33-22 record that’s defied expectations, any more special because it’s unexpected.
“Regardless, it’s fun,” he said. “I think the most fun is that you’re winning, regardless of expectations of your being a [expletive] team or not. If you’re winning, everybody’s having fun: the fans, the organization.
“So we’ve got to keep that up, because we’re doing the right things.”
Schroder went further. More than anybody attached to the Thunder has previously, he addressed what’s happening this season in the context of what did not happen last season.
“Russell’s my guy, but Russell is Russell Westbrook. He earns everything that he’s done in the NBA. He’s a hell of a player. PG (Paul George) is the same,” he said. “But I think this year, with Chris Paul … It’s just a different vibe we have in this locker room. It works.
“Last year, I think we could have taken it further than we did, but Portland [played] a hell of a series. This year, we’re on the same page and that’s credit to [Billy] Donovan putting us where we need to go.”
Schroder believes players have sacrificed for the greater good, and honored Donovan for that, too.
“That’s another credit we’ve got to give to Billy,” he said. “I’ve never seen three elite point guards being on the same team, having that much joy, coming out and playing for each other [with] all the weapons we have on this team. To bring that on the same page and everybody playing like we’re playing is unbelievable.”
The three point guards to whom Shroder refers, of course, are Paul, Gilgeous-Alexander and himself.
Oklahoma City is tied for sixth place in the Western Conference with Dallas. Coming out of the All-Star break, both the Thunder and Mavs are 4 1/2 games clear of eighth-place Memphis, 1 1/2 games back of fifth-place Houston and 3 1/2 games back of fourth-place Utah.
At 7 tonight, the Thunder resume their slate following a week off for the All-Star break when the Western Division’s No. 2 team, Denver, visits Chesapeake Energy Arena.
Every 10 games or so, Donovan has explained in the past, he likes to address where with his team where he thinks it's at, where its focus needs to be, what it must do.
What’s he telling it now?
“We need to keep getting better defensively, that’s the first thing,” he said. “Since January, coming out of that four-day break we had, I think defensively against Cleveland we were really good, but Detroit, Boston, San Antonio, New Orleans, I don’t think we defended at the level we have for most of the year.”
OKC carries a defensive rating of 108.2, 12th in the league, meaning it allows 108.2 points per 100 opponent possessions. Yet, over the four-game stretch Donovan mentioned, that figure has been 115, 22nd in the league over that span.
Also, for Donovan, who this time of year during his collegiate coaching days might have been angling for a higher seed in the SEC or NCAA tourneys, there’s too much time left in the regular season to address similar things with his players in his current job.
“I have not talked to them about that,” he said. “These guys are pros, I’m sure they understand exactly where we’re sitting and what’s going on.
“There’s a lot left to the season. Twenty-seven games is a lot of games. I think when you start talking about that, you start talking about the end of the season.”
The Thunder are not there yet, though the regular season’s stretch run is not far off.
Given the conventional wisdom, whatever they’re capable of making happen, the rest of the season is all they have to do it.
“We’ve just got to keep getting better every day,” Schroder said. “And it’s going to be a problem.”
He didn't mean for the Thunder. He meant for everybody else.
They’ve got 27 games and the playoffs to become the biggest problem they can.
Game 56
Denver at Oklahoma City
Time: 7 p.m.
Place: Chesapeake Energy Arena
Record & Standings: Nuggets 38-17, No. 2 Western Conference; Thunder 33-22, No. 6 Western Conference
TV: ESPN, FSOK
Radio: WWLS-FM 98.1
