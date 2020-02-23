OKC Thunder Notepad: Billy Donovan good with the refs (as they've been good to him)

OKLAHOMA CITY — Dallas owner Mark Cuban went on a bit of a Twitter rampage directed at NBA officiating following the Mavericks’ Saturday night loss at Atlanta.
Among the tweets, one read as follows:
“Refs have bad games. Crews have bad games. But this isn’t a single game issue. This is the same [expletive] that has been going on for 20 years. Hire former refs who think they know how to hire, train and manage. Realize 2 years later they can’t. Repeat.”
Not one to make waves on mot topics, asked about it before the Thunder took on San Antonio Sunday evening, Oklahoma City coach Billy Donovan defended the general state of NBA officiating.
“I’m on the sidelines,” Donovan said. “They’re not going to get every call right. The thing I respect is, at least in the games since I’ve been here, very, very rarely does it happen where a guy who makes a mistake will not come back by the bench and say, ‘You know what, I kicked that call’ … I give great respect to the officials. I think they try really, really hard. I think they work really hard at it.”
Referees have been good to the Thunder this season. Entering Sunday, Oklahoma City was being whistled for 18.9 fouls per game, third fewest in the league. Meanwhile, Thunder opponents are being called for 22.7, third most, Only the opponents of Phoenix and the Los Angeles Clippers have been whistled for more.
Nor do the Thunder get whistled for many technical fouls. Miami, Denver, Charlotte, Cleveland, Oklahoma City and Indiana, according to teamrankings.com, are each being whistled for a league-low 0.2 technicals per game.
A year ago, OKC’s tally was 300 percent higher at 0.6. The difference is the absence of Russell Westbrook, whose 13 technical fouls this season lead the NBA and whose 16 technicals last season tied for the league’s most along with Golden State’s Kevin Durant and Draymond Green.
• Uncommon victory: Not only was the Thunder’s 131-103 Sunday victory their second-largest largest margin of the season, but it marked just the second time Oklahoma City has won back-to-back games by in regulation by more than two possessions this season.
OKC topped Denver 113-101 on Friday. Prior to Sunday, the only two such back-to-back wins came against Atlanta (140-111) and Minnesota (113-104) on Jan. 24-25.
• One play, big return: At the 4:33 mark of the second quarter, the Thunder’s 16-0 game-changing run was standing at 11-0 when a tie ball left 6-foot-1 Dennis Schroder jumping against 6-foot-7 DeMar DeRozan.
Schroder won the jump, leading to a driving over-the-head-reverse dunk from Danilo Gallinari that was followed by a Lu Dort steal and a Schroder-assisted Dort 3-pointer that capped the run.
Had Schroder lost the jump — as he probably should have — OKC may not have pushed the run to 16 straight points.
• How is that possible: A couple minutes past the mid-way point of the third quarter, Thunder coach Billy Donovan had a lineup of Schroder, Gallinari, Dort, Steven Adams and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on the floor.
More than 30 minutes into the game, those five players had combined on just three personal fouls and all three belonged to the same player: Dort.
• Back issues: At the 2:55 mark of the third quarter, the Thunder announced to court-side media Terrance Ferguson, suffering lower-back stiffness, would not return to the game.
Ferguson logged 9:30, blocked a shot, committed a turnover and grabbed a rebound. He was OKC’s only player with a negative plus-minus (-11).
His absence allowed Hamidou Diallo to play almost 15 minutes. Diallo finished with six points and two rebounds, making 3 of 5 shots.
