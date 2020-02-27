OKLAHOMA CITY — The book is not entirely shut on Andre Roberson playing NBA basketball this season, Thunder coach Billy Donovan explained prior to Thursday’s tip against the Sacramento Kings. Nor does it appear to be probable or likely.
If there’s any chance he might return, it could be known fairly soon. The Thunder are at Milwaukee tonight, on the back end of a back-to-back, but have three days off before facing another back-to-back Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, at home against the Los Angeles Clippers and at Detroit.
It’s during those three days that, should Roberson feel well and comfortable enough to practice with the team again, he might.
“We’ll probably sit down and talk about it with the medical staff, myself and Andre, just to see where he’s at and what’s best for him,” Donovan said. “It’s still up in the air … that he would be available to even participate.”
The Thunder will have an off day Saturday before returning to practice Sunday, Donovan said.
Donovan added that he’s given thought to how he might use Roberson should he became available again, but very preliminarily.
“It’s not like I’m planning for that, because he hasn’t even been in practice yet,” Donovan said. “And it’s been over two years, so I don’t know where he’s at. I’d have to get a really, really good look at him.”
Roberson last played on Jan. 27, 2018, against Detroit, a Thunder victory. He spent 22 minutes on the court that game before rupturing his left patellar tendon with 4:33 remaining in the third quarter when, going up for a lob pass from Russell Westbrook, the rupture occurred as he began to leap, landing hard on his tailbone.
Oklahoma City led Detroit 91-66 when Roberson’s injury occurred, yet only prevailed 121-108. The Thunder then lost six of itstheirnext eight games.
• Buddy Buckets: Former Sooner and Wooden Award winner Buddy Hield came off the bench for the Kings for the 13th straight game and made the Thunder pay in the first half, hitting all four of his 3-point attempts, helping to push the Kings to a 61-50 advantage.
The Kings went 8-4 the first 12 games Hield came off the bench after suffering a 16-29 record their first 45 games of the season.
Coming off the bench may suit Hield.
As a starter, Hield averaged 34.4 minutes, 20 points, 3.3 assists and 5 rebounds, shooting 41.6 percent from the field and 36 percent from 3-point land.
Off the bench, in 27.6 minutes, he’s average 20.6 points, 3 assists and 4.6 rebounds, shooting 48.4 percent from the field overall and the same 48.4 percent from 3-point land.
• Comeback artists: Tuesday night in Chicago, though the Thunder led by more than 20 points early, the Bulls’ 38 point third quarter was good enough to take an 83-81 lead into the final 12 minutes.
Nevertheless, OKC came back to prevail 124-122, marking the Thunder’s 14th victory when trailing entering the fourth quarter. Entering Thursday night’s action, no other NBA team had done that more than eight times.
• Freebies count: One of the things the Thunder have done all season is win the battle at the free-throw line.
That didn’t happen in the first half Thursday, when Sacramento made 10 of 10 and Oklahoma City just 2 of 6. Yet, in the third quarter, it was a big part of how the Thunder got back in the game.
OKC got into the bonus near the half-way point of the frame and finished it 7 of 7. The Kings only earned two free-throws in the quarter, making both.
The tosses helped turn a 79-58 deficit into an 82-81 deficit.
