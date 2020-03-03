OKC Thunder notepad: Deciphering 'days' with Billy Donovan

OKLAHOMA CITY — It was on Feb. 25 that ESPN's Royce Young reported Lu Dort had 16 “days” left of availability with the Thunder before he would need to receive a full NBA contract for the Thunder to continue playing him.
Currently, Dort is on a two-way contact, limiting his time with the Thunder to 45 days, per league rules.
Since Feb. 25, the Thunder have played three games, all of which Dort has started. Thus, he ought to have no more than 13 days remaining entering Tuesday, which should knock him down to 12 days remaining.
Yet, what are “days?”
Prior to tipping off against the Los Angeles Clippers Tuesday, it appeared Thunder coach Billy Donovan knew what they were, yet still didn’t want to present himself as an absolute authority on the matter.
“Anytime they’re doing anything activity wise with us. So if we're … practicing, if we were on the road, and it was a game, those things would count,” Donovan said. “If we’re at home and somebody participates in practice, that would count.
“I don’t believe that if somebody travels to a city and is going to be available for a game, that because they traveled [on an off day], that would count as a day.”
That prompted one more question.
Would Dort receive per diem — well over $100 per day in the NBA — when traveling with the team on an off day?
“They would get per diem like anybody else would, I think,” Donovan said.
Two-way players receive 1/177th of an $896,000 NBA minimum contract every “day” they’re with the big team. When not with the the big team, they’re paid as as though active in the G-League at a two-way contract rate.
G-League salaries are $35,000 for a regular season lasting five months. Two-way players, however, when not with the big team, can earn more than twice that.
• What’s up Doc: Clippers coach Doc Rivers had a couple interesting observations during his pregame chat with media, calling the Thunder “Clippers Southwest.” referring to Chris Paul, Danilo Gallinari and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, all of whom played for him in Los Angeles.
Additionally, talking about the aggregate rebounding strength of his team, he offered, “I don’t know if there’s a better point guard rebounder in the league than Patrick Beverley,” possibly forgetting about Russell Westbrook (or not).
Rivers did not mention the Clippers might be considered West Coast OKC, given Paul George, Reggie Jackson and Patrick Patterson, all once with the Thunder, play for him now.
• Cheers and jeers: Though there was no video tribute for George as there was the first time he played his old team in Oklahoma City, there was a warm ovation for him during introductions.
Patrick Beverley, on the other hand, continues to be booed mercilessly inside Chesapeake Energy Arena, even though the victim of his past choppiness, Westbrook, now plays in Houston.
• Not a good start: Oklahoma City allowed 38 first-quarter points to the Clippers, which was not a first-quarter season-high for a Thunder opponent. That honor belongs to Portland, which netted 42 on Dec. 27.
The last time the Thunder gave up anything within five points of a first-quarter number like that was the night it allowed 33 to, of all teams, Minnesota on Jan. 13.
