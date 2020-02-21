OKC Thunder Notepad: Gilgeous-Alexander doesn't want to disappoint Paul

OKLAHOMA CITY — Chris Paul was not available to media following Thunder practice on Thursday, though he offered NBA.com’s John Schuhmann a Q & A over All-Star weekend that popped Friday, touching on several topics
Paul told a story about Thunder teammate Shai Gilgeous Alexander, emanating from OKC’s previous game, against New Orleans, when Gilgeous-Alexander bit on a Jrue Holiday pump fake, giving Holiday three free throws.
“So Shai watches the games with me. Even after our home games, he’ll come over to the condo and watch games,” Paul said. “Shai got a foul on Jrue Holliday in our game last night. And it’s funny because I didn’t even look at him, but he wouldn’t look at me.
“So, when we got in at halftime, I said, ‘You good?’ And he was like, ‘I wasn’t even gonna look at you.’ Because I have a problem with pump fakes.”
The fact Gilgeous-Alexander meets Paul at his home after games is a measure of their bond, and the fact Gilgeous-Alexander didn’t want to look at Paul after his mistake against Holiday is a measure of the nature of that bond, the student ashamed of disappointing the teacher.
Paul also told the story of how he got over biting on pump fakes.
“I played against Sam Cassell in my first or second year in the league, and I got three fouls on him in one game because Sam Cassell would come down, [pump fake] and lean into me. And then I had an epiphany,” Paul said. “I am not a shot blocker. And I tried to explain this to Shai and he doesn’t understand it.
“If you don’t jump and you stand there and contest it and he makes it? Good shot. But if I jump, now you’re either going to go by me or lean into me [and draw the foul]. So I don’t go for pump fakes.”
• Best center? Denver coach Michael Malone was asked why Nugget starting center Nikola Jokic doesn’t get more national attention. Malone said if the league wants to sleep on Jokic or the Nuggets, it was fine with him.
He then went further on Jokic than the original question implied, calling him “the best center in the NBA … Even though he just turned 25, everybody on that team looks to him.”
Jokic, from Serbia, played three seasons for Mega Basket, located in Belgrade, competing in both the Serbia League and Adriatic League. He was the 41st overall pick in the 2014 draft, after which, he played his final season in Europe before joining the Nuggets.
This season, the 7-foot, 284-pounder, is averaging 20.6 points and 10.2 rebounds. Friday, he had 19 points and five rebounds at the half.
• Billy won’t bite: Thunder coach Billy Donovan, in the wake of Dennis Schroder’s comments about the Thunder having a “different vibe” and all being “on the same page” this season in opposition to last season, was asked if that made it easier to coach this season.
Donovan said he appreciated how his roster has “made sacrifices and they’ve worked together to try to get better.” However, he added, “I’m not saying that wasn’t the case last year.”
• Still starting: Lu Dort continued to start in front of Terrance Ferguson, logging his 12th straight spot in the Thunder's first five.
If he’s going to remain with the Thunder the rest of the regular season, he’ll need to be awarded a full NBA contract. He continues to play under a two-way contract that allows him to spend up to 45 days with the the Thunder, rather than the Oklahoma City Blue.
Friday was Dort’s 21st game with the Thunder. For two other games, he was active, but did not play. It's not clear how many other days Dort has been "with" the Thunder, however the limit can't be far off.
