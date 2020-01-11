OKC Thunder Notepad: LeBron out after playing sick and great at Dallas

It wasn’t, perhaps, on par with Michael Jordan’s famous “flu game,” when Jordan, a shell of his physical self, scored 38 points, grabbed seven rebounds and dished five assists in Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals, even as he he appeared ready to pass out every moment the game wasn’t in play.
The Los Angeles Lakers’ game at Dallas on Friday, of course, was just one of 82 regular-season games. Nonetheless, coach Frank Vogel was duly impressed by what LeBron James was able to achieve against the Mavericks on a night he was quite ill.
“His chest was burning all throughout the game,” Vogel said before the Lakers and Thunder tipped off Saturday. “I had to use timeouts to get him some rest.”
James finished with 35 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists and a steal over 32 minutes on the court.
“He did it without being able to breathe,” Vogel said.
Because James’ symptoms did not improve, the Lakers kept him out of Saturday night’s game against the Thunder.
Also, after warming up — and shooting the ball very well during his warm-up session — Anthony Davis was also a Laker scratch, meaning the Thunder got to play the Lakers without their two superstars.
Davis fell hard on his tailbone against New York last Sunday and has yet to return to the Laker lineup.
Both James and Davis walked onto the Laker bench during a timeout with 7:31 remaining in the first quarter. James wore a hoodie sweatshirt underneath a jacket, quite a few layers in an already warm arena.
• Billy not ready to go there: Entering Saturday, the Thunder had played 38 games and 20 of them were decided by two possessions or less or went to overtime. Of those 20, Oklahoma City lost six of the first eight, but has won 11 of the last 12.
Yet, against the Rockets on Thursday, the Thunder rolled from start to finish, never relinquishing the double-digit lead they established over the game’s opening seven minutes.
Yet, if that was a bold step forward, a game-changer or even a particularly fine confidence booster, OKC coach Billy Donovan wasn’t ready to say so.
“We really played well, maybe James [Harden] did to have the kind of game that he’s typically used to having [and] there’s a lot of factors that go into that,” Donovan said. “But I don’t know if that game necessarily changes us as a team as much as the fact of, what can we learn, what can we get better at, how can we get ready for the next one.”
• Not normal: Rajon Rondo entered Saturday having not made more than six field goals in any game this season, yet with 10 minutes remaining in the third quarter, he’d already made 10 of 14. All of last season, he had one 10-field-goal game, making 10 of 18 in a March 14 loss to the Clippers.
At that same 10-minute mark of the third quarter, Kyle Kuzma had made 9 of 13 attempts for the Lakers, tying his season-high field goal count in just two minutes more than a half. Kuzma finished the third quarter with 29 points on 12 of 19 shooting.
• Remember him?: The halftime entertainment was Rob Base, who was once one half of Rob Base and DJ EZ-Rock, whose 1998 song "It Takes Two" went platinum, a difficult status for a single to obtain.
Base performed the old hit while surrounded by the Thunder girls.
