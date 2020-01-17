OKC Thunder Notepad: Noel returns, but Thunder still down two players

OKLAHOMA CITY — For the second straight game, the Thunder were two players down taking the court, just not the same two players.
After missing six straight games, Nerlens Noel returned and started in place of Steven Adams, who missed the game with a right knee contusion. Also out Friday night against the Miami Heat, nursing a sprained left ankle, was Abdel Nader.
Adams hasn’t played since coming off the court with 10:50 remaining in the second quarter against the Toronto Raptors Wednesday. Nader missed his second straight game.
The two missing players may be in different stages of recovery. A little more than an hour before the tip, Adams was on the court working out, going through an entire battery of shots, from his one-handed push shot to free throws and even 3-point attempts.
A few minutes later, Nader was in front of his locker with a boot on his ankle.
Neither player has been ruled out for any specific length of time, making either’s return possible in time for today’s 8 p.m. tip against the Portland Trail Blazers.
• Billy on back-to-backs: While the Thunder have been very clear they don’t expect a player to return from injury until, along with consultation from the medical staff, that player feels comfortable and ready to play again.
Yet, along with that, the Thunder have yet to practice any “load management” — the resting of players when healthy — when scheduled to play on back-to-back nights.
Donovan spoke on the topic, not trying to imply his players might have greater competitive appetites than other players, yet possibly doing it anyway.
“The one thing I give this group a lot of credit for is, I think we’re a pretty competitive group,” he said. “And those guys enjoy getting out there and they enjoy playing and, as long as they feel they can do that, we’re going to give them every opportunity to go out there and play.”
Three players have played all 42 games for the Thunder this season: Chris Paul, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Dariuz Bazley.
• The bad and the good: Oklahoma City committed 18 turnovers against Toronto on Wednesday, about four more than their average, yet 12 came in the first half, when they fell way behind. That’s too many turnovers early and it played a big role in the loss, as the Thunder were able to close within three points late, but not come all the way back.
Despite those turnovers, the Thunder also dished 32 assists, a season high. And had some of those turnovers — many of which were passes designed to create baskets — been assists instead, they might have threatened 40 assists.
• First-quarter issues: Earlier this season, the Thunder had clear third quarter issues. Lately, they’ve had first-quarter issues, as Friday marked the fourth consecutive game they allowed at least 33 first-quarter points and in which they trailed after the frame.
In all, against the Los Angeles Lakers, Minnesota, Toronto and, Friday, Miami, the Thunder allowed 41, 38, 33 and 40 points in the first quarter — an average of 38 — while allowing the four teams to shoot a collective 62.8 percent in the opening 12 minutes.
• One more missing: At halftime, the Thunder announced Terrance Ferguson might not return due to illness. He was not on the Thunder bench in the third quarter and did not return.
The Heat entered the game the second-best 3-point shooting team in the league (37.8 percent) behind the Utah Jazz and Ferguson, perhaps the Thunder’s best perimeter defender, only playing 7:18 the entire game did not help.
Through three quarters, the Heat had canned 44 percent (11 of 25) of its 3-point attempts.
