OKC Thunder Notepad: Roby knows, Diallo won't dunk, Schroder high on a big-time list

The newest member of the Thunder, Isaiah Roby, who came to Oklahoma City in the trade that sent Justin Patton to Dallas on Jan. 24 — the Mavs subsequently waived Patton to make room for Willie Cauley-Stein — met with the media for the first time on Monday.
On a team that’s been starting Lu Dort, who’s on a two-way contract, and that regularly goes deep on its bench, the 6-foot-8 forward understands that extended minutes in meaningful moments could come at any time.
“When I came in, they told me 'Be ready, be ready to play,'” he said.
It’s not clear if Roby will be available today, when the Thunder play for the first time since getting four days off, when Cleveland visits for a 7 p.m. tip at Chesapeake Energy Arena.
On Tuesday, the Thunder assigned both Roby and Deonte Burton to the G-League's Oklahoma City Blue in time for a tip later that evening against the South Bay Lakers.
Both could be back in Thunder uniforms by tonight or both could remain with the Blue, in the name of reps and playing time, for a 10:30 a.m. Thursday tip at Memphis.
• Diallo won’t dunk: Though he'd said that, as long as he was healthy, he'd defend his Slam Dunk Contest victory during the coming All-Star weekend in Chicago, it appears Hamidou Diallo will not defend his crown.
The NBA released a participant list for both the dunk contest and the annual 3-point Contest, with neither list containing a Thunder player.
Diallo is currently cleared to play, but missed 17 games to a hyperextended elbow earlier this season.
He’s played in all 18 of the Thunder’s games since returning Dec. 31, including a season-high 32:53 against Portland on Jan. 18.
• Dort or Ferguson: Terrance Ferguson is back after missing eight games to illness and personal reasons and is likely to play tonight, though it’s not clear if he’ll start.
Lu Dort has played long minutes in Ferguson’s place, drawing a starting assignment in seven straight games.
Oklahoma City coach Billy Donovan has not committed to awarding Ferguson back his starting position.
“I want to see how that plays out. I want to see how he’s doing,” Donovan said following practice on Monday. “I think having today and tomorrow to practice is good for him …
“That’s probably a conversation he and I will talk about going forward. But I wouldn’t say, right now, this being his first day back and being away from the team, that we’ll make that kind of decision now.”
• One stat: “Real Plus-Minus” is not an official NBA stat. You can’t find it at NBA.com or basketball-reference.com, but you can at ESPN.com. The number is culled together using other stats to estimate how many points, positive or negative, a player is worth per 100 possessions to his team.
The number can be broken down offensively or defensively.
The first five players on ESPN’s real plus-minus list are Los Angeles Laker LeBron James (10.17), Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo (7.90), Los Angeles Clipper Kawhi Leonard (7.24), Houston's James Harden (6.05) and Boston’s Jason Tatum (5.36), each an All-Star.
The sixth is reserve Thunder guard Dennis Schroder at 4.54.
