OKC Thunder Notepad: Russell Westbrook's return marked by fashion, 'MVP' chant

OKLAHOMA CITY — Russell Westbrook’s return to Oklahoma City was marked by his own fashion choice and a pre-game tribute from the Thunder.
Westbrook entered the arena wearing dark slacks and a dark jacket over a dark shirt with “ZER0 REGRETS” emblazoned across the top with a diagonal line struck through the 0 to make clear it referred to his uniform number.
The words were printed in an arc above the image of a basketball swishing through a rim and net.
Below and to the left of the ball, in a handwriting script, were the words “Thank You Oklahoma.”
On the shirt’s back, in the same handwriting script was the following, from top to bottom:
“1 TEAM,” underlined
“11 SEASONS”
“821 GAMES”
“28,330 MINUTES”
“18, 859 POINTS”
“6,897 ASSISTS”
“5,760 REBOUNDS”
“138 TRIPLE DOUBLES”
“8X ALL STAR”
“1X MVP”
Those numbers represent Westbrook’s regular season totals as a member of the Thunder from the 2008-09 season through last season. The design is part of Westbrook’s “Honor The Gift” clothing line.
His pregame introduction was accompanied by a two-minute video charting his entire career in Oklahoma City.
Also, in a moving moment, Thunder fans broke into an organic “MVP” chant on Westbrook’s behalf.
The final pregame moment was a throwback, Westbrook sprinting to the northwest corner of the floor, seconds before the tip, involving the crowd, just as he’d done so many times as a member of the home team inside Chesapeake Energy Arena.
• Donovan dodges, answers: Thunder coach Billy Donovan was asked during his pregame media session if he would enjoy coaching on offense like the one the Rockets run.
Houston’s offense, but for transition, revolves entirely around James Harden, who entered Thursday’s game averaging 38.5 points and 6.3 assists, as well as a league-high usage rate of 37.9 percent, meaning 37.9 percent of his team’s possessions when he’s on the floor finish with Harden putting up a shot, being fouled or turning the ball over.
It’s an offense that appears to frequently forget four other Rockets are on the floor.
Donovan didn’t say if he liked it, only that it’s effective.
“They have the No. 1 offense in the league, so something’s working there,” he said.
Statistically, Donovan was very nearly right
The Rockets entered Thursday averaging 119.4 points per game, tops in the NBA, yet their offensive rating of 111.9 — meaning they score 111.9 points per 100 offensive possessions — ranked second behind Milwaukee’s 113.4.
• Thunder down one: When the original pregame game notes came out for Thursday’s contest, the Thunder listed both Nerlens Noel and Danilo Gallinari out.
Yet, by the time Billy Donovan spoke with media almost two hours before the tip, Gallinari was back in the lineup.
Noel missed his third straight game with a sprained left ankle and his fourth game of the season.
Had Gallinari missed the game, it would have been for a right knee contusion. Instead, he played without a minutes restriction.
• Big opening: If anything, Westbrook’s return lit a fire under the home team, as Oklahoma City scored 37 points in the first quarter, eclipsing its biggest opening frame this season by a point.
The Thunder made 14 of 26 shots and 6 of 10 3-point attempts to lead 37-21 behind 10 points and five rebounds from Gallinari.
Westbrook had nine points in the frame on 4 of 8 shooting for the Rockets. Harden was frustrated, making only 1 of 6 shots, scoring four points.
