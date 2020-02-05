OKC Thunder Notepad: Schroder mentioned in trade deadline talk (barely)

OKLAHOMA CITY — For the first time, a few hours before the Thunder tipped off against the Cleveland Cavaliers inside Chesapeake Energy Arena Tuesday, Oklahoma City was the subject of a little trade deadline news.
A few minutes after 4 p.m., ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported, via Twitter, the following.
“The Lakers inquired about Dennis Schroder as they look to fortify the PG position leading up to the trade deadline, sources told ESPN. The conversation did not go very far, as OKC — currently the No. 7 seed in the West — [was] not looking to move him without a hefty return.”
The trade deadline arrives at 2 p.m. today.
Also, Wednesday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, who breaks a majority of national NBA news, chimed in on the Thunder on “Woj & Lowe’s Trade Deadline Special,” which he co-hosted with Zach Lowe.
“Sam Presti is essentially telling people ‘Come with your best offers,’” Wojnarowski said, referencing OKC’s general manager.
He added that the Thunder have “probably overachieved; Billy Donovan, I think, is a coach of the year candidate … Chris Paul is playing some of his best basketball in years … They don’t feel the pressure that they have to do anything.”
Lowe responded that wished the Thunder would become buyers rather than sellers, adding a wing, because “that’s a team nobody wants to see in the playoffs.”
“They’ve made those calls, too,” Wojnarowski said.
• Donovan a mentor: Cleveland coach John Beilein, who left the University of Michigan to become the Cavaliers head coach, is 13 years older than Billy Donovan but that doesn’t mean he didn’t go to the Thunder coach Donovan for advice about an NBA life. He said the two had a long conversation about a year before he chose to leave Ann Arbor, Mich., for Cleveland.
“One thing he said, I remember this, ‘A lot of the college players you get, some of them may be delusional, they all think they’re going to the NBA,’” he said. “‘[In the NBA], these guys, this is their job now. And they work so hard at trying to stay in the NBA.’”
Beilein’s not having a very good season, entering Wednesday with just 13 victories, yet still claims to be enjoying the challenge.
“I like the idea that there’s a sense of purpose that when you’re coaching these guys, and you get to look at the big picture … every game’s not life or death, right, because you have so many,” he said. “Now, when you get to the playoffs, as I hope one day we’re in the playoffs, you do have a life or death seventh game.”
Maybe next season.
• Billy on post-trade integration: It did not sound like Donovan was taking the moment to talk Presti out of any pre-deadline deals, yet he did speak to the challenge of bringing new players on board this time of year during his pregame media session.
“When you bring a new piece to a team this late in the season, it always takes time for acclimation for everybody and I don’t think that I’m any different than anybody else,” he said. “The players [are] coming in with new coaches, new medical staff, new teammates, a new system, terminology, trying to find their way. All those things are always challenging .”
• Going with Lu: In the days leading up to the game, Donovan remained mum on who would start at the Thunder’s off-guard position, the returning Terrance Ferguson, who’d missed eight straight games, or two-way contract player Lu Dort, who’d started in his place for seven straight games.
Donovan went with Dort, bringing Ferguson in with 4:45 remaining in the first quarter. He then brought Abdel Nader in for Ferguson to begin the second quarter..
Nader had played just a combined 11:18 in OKC’s previous two games after missing eight straight games to a sprained left ankle.
• Sharp enough: At least offensively, the Thunder were pretty good through their first 24 minutes of basketball after getting a four-day break from competition.
They led 61-53, shot 53.4 percent (22 of 42) overall, 35.7 percent (5 of 14) from 3-point land and turned the ball over just five times.
Also, in just two quarters, OKC put four players in double figures, led by Dennis Scroder's 15 points, followed by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's 12, Danilo Gallinari's 12 and Chris Paul's 10.
