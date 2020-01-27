OKC Thunder notepad: Thoughts of Kobe loom over Paul's absence in Thunder-Mavs

OKLAHOMA CITY — Though it’s not explicitly clear why Chris Paul missed Monday night’s game against the Dallas Mavericks for “personal reasons,” Thunder coach Billy Donovan did not deny Paul’s absence was connected to the tragic death of Kobe Bryant, who was one of nine fatalities in a helicopter crash Sunday morning in Calabasas, California.
Paul was close to Bryant and continues to make his home in the Los Angeles area, where he first took up residence when a member of the Los Angeles Clippers.
According to ESPN’s Royce Young, Paul flew home following the Thunder’s game at Minnesota late Saturday night to attend his daughter’s dance recital and was there when news broke of Bryant’s death.
Paul and Bryant were very nearly teammates with the Lakers. Prior to being dealt to the Clippers, then-NBA commissioner David Stern nullified a trade that would have sent Paul from New Orleans to the Lakers.
At the time, the Hornets were in a state of ownership flux, and owned by the league.
“I’d like to keep our conversations private, between Chris and I, but he’s doing fine,” Donovan said. “It’s a personal day for him.”
Monday’s game was the first missed by Paul this season, leaving Darius Bazley and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as the only two members of the Thunder to appear all 48 games this season.
Paul is still on pace to play more games than he has in any season going back to 2014-15 when he played in all 82. The following season he played in 74. Since, is last three season game totals have been 61, 58 and 58.
• Donovan on Kobe: During his pregame comments, Donovan offered his thoughts on Bryant’s passing, calling Sunday “a sad say all around, with the game losing an iconic player, a true champion, a true competitor.”
“I think it really shook our country to the core in a lot of ways and it was just so said to see the devastation of what happened to so many people’s lives … I always enjoyed listening to him speak on what made him tick, how he viewed competition, how he viewed success and how he viewed failure,” Donovan said. “I can remember him back in college and sometimes with our team here, we’d show clips of his mental approach of how he approached the game, how he approached life.
“I always admired the fact that he was really truly vulnerable and wide open, sharing, to try to help other people and I think that was his cause.”
• Carlisle on Kobe: Dallas owner Mark Cuban announced Sunday after Bryant’s death that no Maverick would ever wear No. 24. Prior to Monday’s tip, Dallas coach Rick Carlisle spoke about how he was personally affected by the tragic news.
“It speaks to the preciousness of time,” he said. “Yesterday I phoned my daughter twice, she phoned me twice, talked to my wife several times. Heard from a lot of people and extended a lot of messages and calls out to people to let them know how I felt about them.
“I thought Mark’s gesture retiring the No. 24 was an amazing gesture of respect to not only Kobe Bryant, the great player, but also to his family."
• Moving moment: The Mavericks won the tip and promptly held the ball for an 8-second backcourt violation. The Thunder, getting the ball off the turnover, held it for a 24-second violation.
Bryant wore two numbers during his NBA career, 8 and 24.
By the time Oklahoma City received the turnover, fans inside Chesapeake Energy Arena were chanting “Kobe, Kobe, Kobe.”
• Shorthanded, rest coming: Along with Paul’s absence, Abdel Nader missed his eighth straight game with a left-ankle sprain. Additionally, though Steven Adams started, he did not appear to have his normal bounce. And, through the first half, reserve center Nerlens Noel had played more minutes, 14 to Adams’ 10.
Monday marked Oklahoma City’s 19th game in 32 days. The busy runs continues with games at Sacramento Wednesday and Phoenix Friday. Yet, following the Suns game, the Thunder will have four days off before playing Cleveland at home on Feb. 5.
