OKC Thunder Notepad: Thunder trade Patton for Mavs' Roby 

OKLAHOMA CITY — Originally reported by the The Athletic’s Shams Charania and confirmed by the Dallas Mavericks prior to Oklahoma City tipping off against Atlanta, Oklahoma City traded little-used reserve center Justin Patton and cash to Dallas for rookie forward Isaiah Roby on Friday.
Roby played three years of college basketball at Nebraska before becoming the 45th overall pick in the 2019 draft.
He has not yet played in an NBA game and has played in just nine G-League games, averaging 21 minutes, 9.2 points and 7 rebounds, shooting 50.8 percent overall and 35.7 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
Patton was not playing under a guaranteed contract in Oklahoma City and is expected to be cut by Dallas to create a roster spot, yet Roby has two years remaining on a guaranteed rookie deal following this season.
The move will create some minor salary and, possibly, tax savings this season for the Thunder.
Had Patton remained in OKC, the Thunder would have paid him $1.62 million.
Now they will be on the hook for Roby’s deal instead, one that pays him $1.5 million this season, $1.52 million next season and $1.93 million the 2021-22 season, with a team option for 2022-23.
• No word on Ferguson: Thunder guard Terrance Ferguson missed his fourth straight game Friday.
His string of unavailability began as “illness” related, yet is now being listed as “personal reasons.”
Thunder coach Billy Donovan could shed no real light on the situation.
“I’m not in a position to start giving timetables on things like that,” Donovan said. “It’s a personal matter that he’s dealing with. I think when we can update you, and let you know something specific, we’ll do it.”
Friday’s game was the 10th game Ferguson has missed this season.
• Steven out, too: Steven Adams was on the court for pregame warmups, seemingly going through the same battery of shots he goes through prior to every game, working with Thunder coaches.
Still, it was announced prior to that warm-up session that Adams would be out Friday, missing his second straight game with a left ankle sprain.
Adams has missed three of OKC’s last five games and six games total.
• Young putting on a show: Recently announced as an All-Star starter, Norman North and Oklahoma product Trae Young, Atlanta’s second-year point guard, did not score a point in the first quarter, but dished five assists.
However, by the half, he’d scored 11 points and pushed his assist total to eight.
Young entered the game averaging 29.2 points, third in the league, and 8.6 assists, fourth in the league.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.