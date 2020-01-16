The night the Thunder last fell to the Los Angeles Lakers, last Saturday, it appeared the Lakers simply shot the lights out and some games you’re just destined to lose.
Thunder players, however, said that wasn’t the case. Guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, for example, said “We let them get comfortable.”
Perhaps that’s right.
“You have to come out ready,” Chris Paul said, implying the Thunder did not.
Maybe, but one issue that frequently allows a team to sprint ahead of another was not present: turnovers.
Los Angeles led 41-19 after a quarter despite Oklahoma City committing only a single turnover, one that did not lead to Laker points.
Wednesday, the Thunder fell behind 38-25 in the first quarter to the Toronto Raptors, yet it was nothing like the first quarter against the Lakers.
In that game, seven OKC turnovers over the first nine minutes led directly to 11 Toronto points.
The Raptors rode that fast start all the way to a 30-point lead the Thunder, furiously, eventually cut to three. Still, Toronto walked out a 130-121 winner and OKC’s turnover issue was emblematic of an issue Oklahoma City has faced much of the season.
Though the Thunder do not turn the ball over a great deal by NBA standards — 14 times per game, the 10th lowest figure in a 30-team league — they turn it over quite a bit in the opening quarter: 3.8 times on average, ranking them 22nd in ball security in the game’s first 12 minutes.
“We turned the ball over too much,” OKC coach Billy Donovan said after the loss to Toronto. “I think going into the game we knew that was going to be an area where we had to execute pretty well."
To the eye, it can look like carelessness or overconfidence, when the Thunder, in the name of making a play, attempt to force the ball into a space that doesn’t exist or barely exists.
Of the seven first-quarter giveaways to the Raptors, five went down as “bad pass” in the official play-by-play of the game. A shot clock violation and Dennis Schroder losing the ball out of bounds accounted for the other two.
Asked for a take on the topic, Gilgeous-Alexander explained that some games, such things just happen.
“Everybody’s human out there, everybody makes mistakes,” he said. “I’ve dribbled it off my foot before, for no reason … We made mistakes.”
He also made a character point about his team.
“Through all those turnovers, and that bad first half,” he said, “we still had a chance to win and I think that says a lot about this group.”
Tonight, the Miami Heat visit.
The Heat (28-12) are the No. 2 team in the Eastern Conference, better than just about anybody presumed they would be in the preseason, but they’re not doing it by forcing turnovers; ranking 24th in the league as the recipient of 13.8 giveaways per outing.
Not unlike the Thunder, the Heat have a penchant for winning tight games.
Despite carrying a net rating of 3.4, meaning they score 3.4 more points than their opponents per 100 possessions, 10th best in the league, the Heat nonetheless carry the league’s third highest win total.
The Thunder (23-18), meanwhile, haven’t lost back-to-back games in more than a month, when they fell to Sacramento and Denver, away from home, on Dec. 11 and 14.
One step toward keeping that going?
Not giving the ball away in the first quarter.
Miami at Oklahoma City
Time: 7 p.m.
Place: Chesapeake Energy Arena
Records: Heat 28-12, Thunder 23-18
TV: FSOK
Radio: WWLS-FM 98.1
