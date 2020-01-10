OKC Thunder: Westbrook's big game can't keep Thunder from clobbering Rockets

OKLAHOMA CITY — How good are the Thunder?
It’s a good question following Thursday night’s 113-92 national-television takedown of the Houston Rockets.
On the night Russell Westbrook returned to Oklahoma City, and played quite well at that, the Thunder had their way from the tip, taking their first 10-point lead just six minutes into the game. They took their second 10-point edge a minute later and never gave it back.
It was all kind of perfect for OKC’s most early-arriving crowd of the season, one that even rained down an “MVP” chant upon Westbrook’s introduction, yet that was still louder when its own team was introduced a minute later.
The man they came to see play for the first time since his offseason trade to the Rockets, the one that brought Chris Paul back to Oklahoma City, put together a big game, finishing with 34 points, two rebounds and five assists. However, that man’s team was hardly in the game the last 3 1/2 quarters.
The Thunder have won 7 of 8, 11 of 13 and, since beginning the season 6-11, 16 of 21 games.
This time they did it against the No. 3 team in the Western Conference and utterly drama free.
The West-leading Lakers visit Saturday.
The possibility of it becoming a game at the end was extinguished with 7:18 remaining, when Paul intentionally fouled Westbrook, giving the former MVP a chance to walk off the floor to an ovation.
The only problem?
Oklahoma City coach Billy Donovan subbed for Paul during the same stoppage, just seconds after he’d hit a layup that began with dribbling the ball through the legs of Houston’s Isaiah Hartenstein.
Though Paul stopped the game for Westbrook, the fans were still cheering him and his teammates for all they had done to that point.
The score was 101-75.
Westbrook did not return.
James Harden, who scored 17 points on 5 of 17 shooting through three quarters, thanks mostly to the defense of Terrance Ferguson and Dennis Schroder, had not yet taken the court in the fourth quarter and did not return either.
“We have great defenders on this team,” Thunder forward Danilo Gallinari said.
Gallinari, who began with a 10-point first quarter, led the Thunder with 23 points and 11 rebounds and received a wealth of support.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 20 points, Paul finished with 18 and five assists, Schroder with 16 points and Steven Adams with 15 and eight rebounds.
In addition to hounding Harden defensively, Ferguson put up four shots, all from 3-point land and two of them went down.
It was that kind of night.
Many of the questions asked Donovan afterward revolved around the hoopla surrounding Westbrook’s return.
He thought it was great, but that his team understood “once this is all over with, the ball’s going to go up and we’re going to play a game.”
They did and they dominated.
While shooting 49.4 percent (43 of 87) and 34.4 percent (11 of 32) from 3-point land, the Thunder held the Rockets to 38.2 percent (34 of 89) from everywhere and 27.5 percent (11 of 40) from 3-point land.
Westbrook netted his points on 14 of 26 shooting and, but for reserve Chris Clemons, who made 5 of 9, no other Rocket shot well.
Houston’s remaining starters — Danuel House Jr., P.J. Tucker and Clint Cappela — shot a combined 5 of 16. Off the bench, Austin Rivers went 0 of 7.
The only thing good about the Rockets was Westbrook, who even offered his trademark sprint to a corner of the floor moments before the tip, bringing the fans into the game like old times.
“I felt like I was home,” he said.
Then the game began and the actual home team rolled.
