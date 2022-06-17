Former Kentucky guard Shaedon Sharpe spoke to the NBA media for the first time in a 15-minute Zoom call Friday.
Sharpe, who hasn’t played a basketball game since his junior year of high school, chose not to play a game during his lone year at Kentucky and declared for the NBA Draft after the season.
He averaged 24.1 points and six rebounds per game during his junior year at Dream City Christian Academy in Glendale, Arizona.
Sharpe justified his decision to not stay in college because it allowed him to work on his game to get ready for the draft. Sharpe has no regrets about never suiting up for Kentucky.
"Everything happens for a reason, so I really don't regret not playing,” Sharpe said. “I'm working with NBA teams now, so I guess I did something right."
Recent rumblings from draft experts, such as ESPN’s Jonathan Givony, report that Sharpe’s camp has the Thunder as their top destination in next week’s NBA Draft. Givony also mentioned that Sharpe is the likeliest of the top prospects who could fall to the No. 12 spot that the Thunder own via the LA Clippers.
Lastly, in his most recent 2022 NBA mock draft, Givony reported that the Thunder are being aggressive ahead of the draft, looking to use their assets to move up in the draft. Per reports, the Thunder have interest in moving up in the draft for Sharpe or Purdue guard Jaden Ivey.
The Thunder own two lottery picks at No. 2 and No. 12, but the consensus is that the second slot would be too high for Sharpe or Ivey. The consensus top three of the draft are Auburn forward Jabari Smith Jr., Gonzaga forward Chet Holmgren and Duke forward Paolo Banchero.
Sharpe mentioned during his media availability that he worked out with the Thunder and revealed he has a good relationship with Thunder guard and fellow Canadian Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, but also said that he hasn’t really talked to him about the organization.
Sharpe – who admitted that he loves the mysterious aura surrounding him – mentioned Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant as players he grew up idolizing. When asked which current players he models his game after, the 19-year-old mentioned Washington’s Bradley Beal, Boston’s Jayson Tatum and Chicago’s Zach LaVine.
Sharpe mentioned his goals for his career include winning Rookie of the Year, being a multi-time All-Star and entering the Hall of Fame.
“I see myself being one of the greatest players to ever play the game of basketball,” Sharpe said.