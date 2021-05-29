NCAA golf championship: Sooners second after 36, behind Bedlam rival

Coach Ryan Hybl’s top-ranked Oklahoma golf team had to make a move in the final round of regional play just to reach the NCAA championship, taking place at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Yet, 36 holes into the national tournament, the Sooners appear to be in form, trailing only Bedlam rival Oklahoma State.
The challenge facing the entire 30-team field is to be among the top eight after 72 holes, after which two days of match play will commence to determine a national champion.
Two rounds in, third-ranked OSU leads everybody at 6-under par 554 following rounds of 280 and 274 at the par 70, 7,289-yard course.
The Sooners are next at 559 after rounds of 280 and 279, three strokes clear of Arizona State, six strokes clear of Pepperdine and seven strokes clear of Illinois and North Carolina, both tied in fifth place.
Hybl's happy where his team's at, if not entirely satisfied.
"We're under par, which is a great place to be," Hybl said. "I feel like it's similar to yesterday, though, in the sense that we probably could've hit it better and gone lower.
"But we got under and that's what matters. We're in a great spot."
Sam Houston State is in seventh at 570. Clemson and Wake Forest, both at 571, are tied in eighth. Vanderbilt sits alone in 10th place at 573.
Thus far, the Sooners have been led by the duo of Jonathan Brightwell and Quade Cummins, both at 3-under-par 137 following rounds of 68 and 69, Brightwell shooting the lower score on Friday and Cummins shooting it on Saturday.
They share fifth place in the medalist standings, five strokes back of OSU’s Bo Gin, who’s at 132 following rounds of 67 and 65.
A tribute to OU’s depth, it’s Garrett Reband, the Sooners’ No. 1 bag, whose score has been dropped each day, a 76 on Friday and a 75 on Saturday.
Also for OU, Ben Lorenz has carded a pair of 71s and Logan McAllister followed Friday’s 72 with a Saturday 71.
The next Big 12 program in the mix is Texas Tech, which dropped from second place to 14th on Saturday, following a 276 with a 304.
Texas is in 19th place at 584, one stroke in front of TCU.