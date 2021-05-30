NCAA Golf: Sooner men second after 54 holes; Cummins, Brightwell in top five

In second place after 36 holes, Oklahoma got no closer to frontrunner Oklahoma State in Sunday’s third round of the NCAA championship, taking place at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Sunday.
What the Sooners did was hold on to second place and move closer to the match play portion of the event, which begins Tuesday and will crown a national champion on Wednesday.
OSU has separated itself, its Sunday 274 part of a 12-under par 828 total, 13 strokes in front OU, which shot a 2-over par 282 and sits at 841.
The top eight of the 15 teams to advance to today’s final stroke play round will tee it up again Tuesday morning, when match play begins.
Behind OU sits Arizona State at 842, Illinois at 844 and Florida State at 849.
It was the Seminoles who made Sunday’s biggest move, firing off a 6-under par 274 to jump six spots into fifth place.
Three teams are four strokes back of Florida State: Vanderbilt, Wake Forest, North Carolina.
Three teams are within five strokes of the top eight: Pepperdine (854), Clemson (856), Sam Houston State (858).
Two Sooners remain among the top five individuals. Quade Cummins is in third place at 5-under par 205 after rounds of 69, 68 and 68. Jonathan Brightwell is in fifth at 206 after rounds of 68, 69 and 69.
Both are chasing OSU’s Bo Jin, who’s at 9-under par 201 following rounds of 67, 65 and 69.
The Sooners maintained second place despite having to count the 75 shot by Garrett Reband, who entered the tourney’s as OU’s No. 1 player, but has struggled, carding a 76 and 75 prior to Sunday.
Ben Lorenz, the Sooners’ No. 5 bag, after two 71s, shot 77 on Sunday.