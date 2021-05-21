NCAA Norman Regional: Sooners' diamond dominance hardly seems real

I think it was my junior year at McGuinness, it was our golf team’s first day of “qualifying” for the spring season at Lincoln Park West and, being the first day, there were some pretenders out on the course with us.
One of them made double digits on the first hole, a par 5, and it wasn’t getting any better for him the rest of the front nine. Word got around somebody was shooting a million when a voice yelled out, “Who’s keeping his score?”
A guy named Chris Haunschild, who was never not funny, answered back.
“IBM,” he said.
That’s one.
Here’s two.
It was Oct. 7, 2000, and Red October had not yet began. Well, not until the kick, because, Quentin Griffin was about to score six touchdowns, Rocky Calmus would bring an interception back, it was 14-0 after a quarter, 42-7 at the half and 63-14 by the end.
Every time you looked up, OU had scored again. If you blinked, you missed something. It didn’t seem real.
Friday night at Marita Hynes Field, Oklahoma beat Morgan State 19-0 in front of the season’s first full house and, though I’ve watched the Sooners play this season, this was the first time just 50 feet from home plate, and … well, you just read about the only two sports memories to which I can compare it.
The way OU was hitting the ball, it felt like it should take one of those main frame computers that used to take up whole floors of buildings on university campuses in the 1980s to keep track of it all.
If you turned away for a pitch, a batter, you were bound to miss another double off the wall, another home run to the opposite field or maybe the one Jocelyn Alo hit in the third inning, pulled down the line, over the bleachers, like one of the three shots, or the fourth they didn’t give her, Amber Flores hit off Washington, in Seattle, on May 27, 2010.
All right, three sports memories, but I promise Flores hit may brain last.
Is this real?
It clearly is.
The Sooners scored 29 runs against UTEP the first game of the season, 21 the next day against the Miners, 33 against New Mexico in Phoenix on Feb. 27 and 22 the last game of their series at Iowa State.
But those are just words on a page, faces on a screen or sounds heard on the radio for the vast, vast, vast majority of the fans who filled the stadium.
Prior to Friday, the No. 1-ranked and -seeded Sooners had not played to more than 25 percent capacity at their complex.
Indeed, it was real.
Not that it felt like it.
It felt impossible.
There’s no need to look at a boxscore until the game’s over but if you want to you can at oustats.com and when Jayda Coleman came to the plate to lead off the fourth inning, I was trying to remember if she was the one who’d hit all the doubles, so I looked at the running box.
Tiare Jennings hit all the doubles. She led off the first inning with a double. Then, the 10th batter in that same inning, she doubled again. Then, after singling in the second inning, she hit her third double in the third inning.
So, yeah, how often does a player go 4 for 4 through three innings with three doubles?
Never.
But it happened.
But it’s not the point.
The point is Coleman.
Here’s what Coleman had already done when she came to the plate in the fourth.
She was 1 for 1, but she’d already scored three times. She’d played three innings, she was 1 for 1, and she’d scored three times. I may just write it again, it’s so otherworldly.
Know what she did in the fourth? Infield single, stranded at second base.
Oh, well.
A whole lot of other staff happened, too.
OU finished with 19 hits.
Nicole Mendes, she was one with the opposite field home runs, two of them, knocked in seven, a Sooner postseason record.
Olivia Rains, who came in for Giselle Juarez in the circle, struck out Morgan State’s Melissa Paz with three straight changeups in the top of the fourth.
That was cool, too.
Not so crazy, though.
Just three good pitches.
The rest of it?
It was out there, man.
It was too much.