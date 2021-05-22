NCAA Norman Regional: Sooners feed off crowd's energy, flip script against Wichita State

Oklahoma trailed by a run entering the top of the fifth inning when Nicole Mendes came up to the plate with one job: turn the lineup over.
The redshirt senior drew a walk and the momentum in the stadium began to shift. OU fans stood and started a chant of “Sooner Magic.”
As Wichita State coach Kristi Bredbenner argued a ball four call, Mendes stood on first base, waving her arms in the air and pumping up the crowd. Her teammates emerged from the dugout, throwing “Boomers” in every direction being met with thunderous “Sooners” in return.
It was that kind of electricity, radiating between players and fans, that helped push OU to its 7-5 victory on Saturday, a win that puts the Sooners in the NCAA’s Norman Regional driver’s seat.
OU needs one more win to reach the super regional round and, should it need it, will have two chances to get it.
It was only the third time this season the Sooners had trailed playing at Marita Hynes Field. On those previous occasions, the crowd was nowhere near the size it was Saturday.
Playing in front of a full house — with most in attendance wearing crimson and cream — made a difference.
“It was absolutely a boost for us,” OU coach Patty Gasso said. “When we came out to the fans and they stood up for us, the momentum switched really, really quickly. We grabbed it and we just kept going with it.”
After Mendes reached, the flood gates began to open. Back-to-back doubles from Tiare Jennings and Jocelyn Alo first tied the game and then gave the Sooners the lead.
After the edge reached two runs, the crowd made a request.
“We want more,” they chanted as Lynnsie Elam came to the plate.
The senior captain answered by blasting a three-run home run to center field. Those would be the Sooners’ last runs of the inning and game, part of a six-run splurge that turned a difficult contest around in a flash.
“It’s always fun to engage the crowd, and, of course, when we answer with our play, they get even more engaged,” Elam said. “... They help more than you think, and that’s what a home-field advantage definitely does for you.”
Gasso called Wichita State (40-12-1) the toughest hitting team OU (47-2) has faced, insisting the Shockers are wildly underestimated and are legitimate strong competition.
For the first four and a half innings, the Shockers kept OU from igniting. Gasso thought the Sooners wasted the first three or four innings but was proud of her team’s ultimate response.
The six-running inning was indicative of just how lethal OU can be. Heading into the fifth, OU had only recorded two three, one of them a solo home run from Elam.
“We, as coaches, kind of get on them,” Gasso said before offering a peek into the message impressed upon her team when it was trailing.
“Big time teams know how to respond when it’s the toughest, so it’s time to step up and turn your energy the other way. Engage the crowd. Become the team that we know you are,” she recalled telling her players.
OU rose to the challenge, flexing its power. Hitting has been what the Sooners do best this season and, eventually, it was what they did best Saturday.
The Sooners take the field at 3 p.m. today, hoping to claim the regional and move forward. Should they fail, they’ll wait about half an hour and try again.