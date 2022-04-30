It came down to the wire, but Nik Bonitto eventually heard his name called before the second round of the NFL Draft ended.
It was the final pick, to be specific, as Denver selected the former OU Edge rusher with the 64th pick. It was Denver’s first selection in the draft after it sent several picks to acquire quarterback Russell Wilson early in the offseason.
Bonitto’s selection also marks the eighth consecutive year the Sooners have had a player drafted in the second round or higher.
“[I was] just getting the vibe from the staff and all the guys that are upstairs, they really made me a priority and really made me feel like they wanted me,'' Bonitto told reporters. “I just had a feeling that if I made it to them, that I would be blessed enough to get picked there and that’s what happened.”
"They're looking to make a push and win a championship and that's what I'm trying to add. I’m trying to add in that championship position and just come in and work, that’s all.”
Bonitto stood out as one of the more effective pass rushers in college football while at OU. Last season, he recorded 39 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, seven sacks and a forced fumble.
He’ll likely continue that in the NFL, though Denver general manager George Paton told reporters he’s looking for Bonitto to add a little strength to become even more effective against the rush. However, the Broncos are excited about his versatility on defense.
During OU’s Pro Day in March, Bonitto said he could fit in wherever he’s needed.
Some guys want to be able to have me on outside linebacker. Some guys want to have my hand in the dirt,” Bonitto said. “Some guys want me inside or some guys want me to do all three depending on what the packages are. So it just depends on what teams are talking to me. I prefer coming off the edge, but I'm very capable of doing all three."
Bonitto said he’ll miss his time at Oklahoma.
"Just being at OU, I feel like I've learned more life lessons than anything, just from like the beginning of my redshirt freshman year until now,” Bonitto said. “I feel like I've learned lessons every single year and I've grown from all of those lessons, so I'm definitely more life lessons that I've gotten from being here."
Brian Asamoah selected at No. 66: The former OU linebacker didn’t have to wait much longer than Bonitto to hear his name called. Minnesota selected Asamoah with the No. 66 pick, just two picks into the third round.
Asamoah could see playing time right away on the Vikings defense after posting a solid 2021 campaign for the Sooners, recording 89 total tackles, four tackles for loss, a sack and two forced fumbles.