Kennedy Brooks immediately proved to be one of the more productive running backs in college football during his Oklahoma tenure. After missing his junior season due to COVID-19 concerns, he returned for his senior year and solidified himself as one of only four running backs in program history to run for more than 1,000 yards in three different seasons.
Shortly after the Sooners’ win over Oregon in Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29, Brooks declared for the NFL Draft to pursue his dream. As he prepares for the April 28-30 draft, Brooks has agreed to detail his journey to the pros with the Transcript. His fourth entry, as told to The Transcript, focuses on his preparation and plans for the NFL Draft, a three-day event which begins tonight.
This is kind of surreal. I can’t believe the draft is here. This whole process really flew by.
The last few weeks have been good. I’ve just been working out, chilling and working on my golf swing. I go work out at OU in the mornings and they guide me on conditioning, footwork, catching. It’s a variety of different things.
I went to OU’s spring game on the 23rd. It’s crazy that I’m not going to play there anymore, so I definitely tried to enjoy that last moment in the stadium. I haven’t had a chance to talk to Brent Venables much, but I’ve talked to him a little. He’s a great guy. He’s very intense, but he’s a great, funny guy. He’s a great coach. I think it’d be really cool to play for him.
A lot of NFL teams have actually been calling me this last week. It’s been kind of hectic. I didn’t think so many would call at the last second because I thought everybody would be done with their draft stuff, but I guess they do this all the way until the draft. I’m kind of getting nervous, but I’m excited at the same time.
The questions from teams have been less about getting to know you and more about seeing if you’re smart. ‘Let’s see if he understands this or can relay this back to me.’ I feel like it’s more football talk than it is about personal stuff. They ask you if you’re ready, if you’re fully healthy, just making sure there’s no surprises when I get there. There’s no more casual talk.
Where I land in the draft still feels up in the air. Draft day can be so crazy. I don’t know for sure what teams want me. It’s definitely a toss up. All I can do is prepare and wait for my name to be called. I just want to see what team I’m on and just get started.
I’ll go home back to Nashville to be with my family for the draft. I’m not going to have anything big, just a small gathering and just wait, honestly. It’s probably just going to be immediate family.
I think I’m going to get food from Raising Cane’s. That’s going to be the move. I get the four-piece chicken combo with extra bread, no coleslaw, extra sauce and a large fruit punch.
My agent has helped me so much. He really advises me and he keeps me level headed. Whatever happens is going to be kind of what we expect.
I feel like this process is going to be more of, ‘Alright, this team is interested, so let’s look out for this.’ It’s not really about when you get drafted, it’s about what teams are interested.
My agent told me I’m going to be happy and mad at the same time. I hadn’t looked at it like that. You’re going to see guys that you think shouldn’t have gone in front of you and you’ll get mad about it. But you’ll also be happy because as it goes farther, you’re moving up higher and higher. It’s like a love-hate thing. It’s weird, but I get it.
You feel like you’re better than that guy but he gets drafted ahead of you, but then your name gets called. I’ll probably keep a list of the guys drafted ahead of me. We’ll see.
I feel like it’s going to be a very interesting night.