Kennedy Brooks immediately proved to be one of the more productive running backs in college football during his Oklahoma tenure. After missing his junior season due to COVID-19 concerns, he returned for his senior year and solidified himself as one of only four running backs in program history to run for more than 1,000 yards in three different seasons.
Shortly after the Sooners’ win over Oregon in Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29, Brooks declared for the NFL Draft to pursue his dream. As he prepares for the April 28-30 draft, Brooks has agreed to detail his journey to the pros with the Transcript. His third entry, as told to The Transcript, focuses on his experience at the NFL Combine.
• • •
The combine was kind of stressful.
The first day is kind of cool. They show you around, you get dinner, they do this orientation thing and then you talk to teams for two and a half hours.
The first three or four days, we’re doing medical exams and interviews. It’s not really a tiring process, it’s just a lot of waiting.
But it was fun overall just talking to other guys there. It was pretty cool seeing all of the legendary scouts that we see on TV, seeing all of the coaches. That was a pretty cool atmosphere to be around.
They also scanned your body and your face so you can be in Madden next season. It’s a really quick process. They’ve got this big trailer where they do it, and that’s how they put all of the rookies in the video game each year.
Every night we’d start talking to teams at 9 p.m. and it wouldn’t end until 11:30. You’re just in a big group with everybody that’s at the Combine.
So my group was the receivers, the linemen and obviously the running backs, and different teams just come and grab you. Some teams have formal interviews where you talk to the GM, the head coach and the position coaches, and most teams are informal where anyone can come grab you and talk to you for 10-15 minutes before moving onto the next person.
It’s not too hectic, but it kind of gets crazy towards the end.
Most of the teams just asked me if I knew their offense. There was a team that just asked how smart I am about football, what to do in pass blocking, run schemes and obviously they asked me about my family and how I was raised.
They definitely try to trip you up with some of their questions. One person told me their whole passing scheme and then they gave me a sheet of paper and asked me to draw it up. They literally gave me a five-minute overview of their blocking concepts and I had to draw it up in five minutes.
I wasn’t nervous. It was more like, ‘You really think I’m going to forget after you just told me all of that? You’re really going to test me like that?’ I drew everything up perfectly. I didn’t mess up. So it was all cool.
I’m really confident about how the interviews with all the teams went. One thing I’m really good at is talking. I can talk somebody’s head off. It’s just about knowing the game, being kind to everyone and being willing to have a conversation with anybody. That’s what my mom taught me, so it’s what I do best.
Some teams hinted at what my role would be. One coach said, ‘Everybody wants to be a starter. But what happens if you’re not the starter? How would you feel about that?’ I told him I’m willing to do whatever I can for the team, but you should know I’m not going there just to be a role player. I’m not going to be satisfied. I’m going there trying to take somebody’s spot. I get it, everybody has a role. But I’m not going to bow down and let somebody have the starting spot without me trying to work for it.
I’m really happy about how I did in the Combine drills. I don’t have any regrets. The only thing I wish I had done better was the 5-10-5 shuttle drill. I slipped both times.
Delarrin Turner-Yell did beat me in the 40-yard-dash. He said, ‘Dang, you let me run faster than you?’ I said, ‘Boy, you better get out of my face.’ He’s just lucky that he had an earlier run time than me.
But at least I can say I ran faster than Rhamondre Stevenson and Trey Sermon. They always said they were faster than me, and now I have proof I ran a faster time than them. and I’m going to keep that on them the rest of their lives.
It was cool to see the other running backs I was going up against. But the size of a lot of the guys shocked me. On TV, everybody looks bigger. So you would think some guys are bigger, but a lot of guys are smaller in person.
A few days later at OU Pro Day, I just wanted to improve on everything and just show I could do it all and just have fun with it. It was fun because you’re back home, it’s comfortable, all of your teammates and friends are there. It was actually really relaxed. Nobody was stressed. It was really cool.
If I had words of advice for anyone that gets invited to the Combine, I would do the interviews, the position drills, the 40-yard-dash and then do everything else at Pro Day.
So until the draft gets here, I’ll be at OU the whole time working with Jerry Schmidt every day. Schmidty has no mercy at all. He’s probably going to wear me out on the first day.