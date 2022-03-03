Kennedy Brooks immediately proved to be one of the more productive running backs in college football during his Oklahoma tenure. After missing his junior season due to COVID-19 concerns, he returned for his senior year and solidified himself as one of only four running backs in program history to run for more than 1,000 yards in three different seasons.
Shortly after the Sooners’ win over Oregon in Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29, Brooks declared for the NFL Draft to pursue his dream. As he prepares for the April 28-30 draft, Brooks has agreed to detail his journey to the pros with the Transcript. His second entry, as told to The Transcript, focuses on his preparation for the NFL Scouting Combine, with televised workouts set to begin March 3.
• • •
After the Alamo Bowl, everything went by really fast.
The Alamo Bowl was on Dec. 29, and I signed with an agent on the 29th. I was on a flight to Florida on the 30th. I got to Florida on the 31st at 2 or 3 o’clock in the morning. I got to my hotel, slept for a little bit, got my rental car, went to the beach and went to a nice dinner.
I gave myself three days to relax. Some guys need a week off, but I don’t need that much time. Plus, those workouts were fun. They didn’t suck.
I started training with Bob Marino on Jan. 3. I would go in at 8, 8:30 and wouldn’t leave until 4:30 or 5.
They would figure out our workouts and what we’ve got to do and at what times. It’s highly strict. It just felt like I was at OU. Everything is, ‘You’ve got to do this, this and this at this time.’ So it wasn’t like I was just sitting around.
In the evenings, I would go out to restaurants and enjoy the beach. I found a place that had a surf and turf, just a filet and a lobster. I would go to that place so many times, but it cost like $60 so I couldn’t go too much.
• • •
Everybody wants to go to the NFL Combine.
So when I got my invite, it was a dream come true for me. It was definitely a life changer for me.
I got my invite before they sent the official list out, but I didn’t say anything to anybody. In my head, the job’s not done yet. That’s just another thing off my checklist and now the real work begins.
With the combine starting this week, I’m really happy with where I’m at.
It’s cool coming out with this group of guys from OU. One of my best friends, Jeremiah Hall, is coming out. He was my roommate. With him coming out, me, “Trouble” (you guys all call him Delarrin Turner-Yell, but we all call him Trouble), Isaiah Thomas, Perrion Winfrey, Nik Bonitto, Tyrese Robinson and Marquis Hayes and all those guys, it’s all a blessing. We were all at OU for so long grinding together.
This is also my first time to talk to NFL scouts. I didn’t get invited to the Senior Bowl, so this is my first time. I’m really excited about it. I can’t wait to show my face and everything. I’m a really friendly person. So I’m going to love this process.
But at the combine, it’s all about the 40 and that’s what I’m focused on — making sure I’m sound on that and making sure I know what I’m doing and that I’m consistent with everything. The 40 is just about staying consistent. You train to do all of this for literally two runs, so you’ve got to be consistent and not fall or mess up or try to rush your stuff. A little thing can go a long way, man. It’s crazy.
I wouldn’t say I have a goal, but I believe I’ll run a 4.4.
But it’s also competitive with those OU guys. Like the defensive backs, I want to see how fast they run just to see like, ‘Are you really faster than me?’ Everybody talks in the locker room like, ‘I’m faster than you, I’m faster than you.’ But you never truly test it because you don’t have the time to. But now it’s like, let’s see if you’re really faster than me.
Since we’re all going there, we’ll see who runs the fastest time. It’s all competition, especially with Trouble. He was with me in Florida training the whole time.
I’m not going to say what we ran in Florida, but we’re close. So we’re going to see. I run first, so I won’t know what he runs until after. So the pressure is all on me.
But it’s not just competitive with those guys. It’s also with the other running backs. We’re all trying to earn the same job. So it’s highly competitive, but I love it. That’s one of the main reasons why I play this game is to compete, especially at a high level like this. This is for all the marbles.
More than anything, it’s about just taking it all in and living the dream. At the end of the day, this is what I dreamed about as a kid, so I’m just going to go out there, have fun, dominate it and just show the person I am.
At the end of the day, it’s all a game. Yes, it’s a business, but at the same time this is a game, so I’m going to enjoy this because you only get this one chance. I don’t get a redo. So I’m just going to take it all in and enjoy it.