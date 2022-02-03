NFL Draft diary: Kennedy Brooks reflects on final OU season and his decision to go pro

Kennedy Brooks immediately proved to be one of the more productive running backs in college football during his Oklahoma tenure. After missing his junior season due to COVID-19 concerns, he returned for his senior year and solidified himself as one of only four running backs in program history to run for more than 1,000 yards in three different seasons.
Shortly after the Sooners’ win over Oregon in Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29, Brooks declared for the NFL Draft to pursue his dream. As he prepares for the April 28-30 draft, Brooks has agreed to detail his journey to the pros with the Transcript. His first entry, as told to The Transcript, focuses on his final season with the Sooners and his decision to declare for the draft.
• • •
I missed a whole year of football.
So when I came back to the team before this season, I wasn’t thinking about the NFL draft. I was just thinking, ‘Let’s go in there and have fun and let’s see what happens.’ I missed a whole year of football and that freaking sucked. Coming back and just playing the game of football again, that’s all I was focused on. and I loved it.
We’ve all got big goals and big dreams. I tried for all of it coming into the season. The Doak Walker Award, All-American, 1,500 yards rushing. But I was mainly just focused on winning a national championship and trying to get to that spot.
We all thought we were going to win a championship. We had the talent for it. But we lost to Baylor, and that was hard on us. The Oklahoma State loss was really hard on me. and then when Lincoln left and all that stuff, I didn’t really have time to think about if I was going to leave after the season.
(The only reason I knew Caleb Williams wasn’t going to score on his long run at the end of the Oklahoma State game is because we’ve all seen him run. When he gets tired, he starts kind of limping. When I saw him limping, I was like, ‘Oh yeah, he’s going to run out of bounds.’)
When Lincoln left, it was chaotic for a week or two just because you don’t know what’s going to happen. Are we still going to play in this bowl game? What coaches are going to do this with us, which coaches are not? Players were thinking about leaving, players didn’t know if they were gonna play.
For that first week, we didn’t do anything. That second week, we had a players meeting and we had to decide, ‘If we’re going to be in this, let’s do this. Let’s get our minds right.’ Because there was no point in whining about it anymore, so that’s what we did. We decided to keep it going and keep pushing it.
I wasn’t thinking about leaving after Lincoln left, because I missed a whole season last year. A whole season. There was no way I was going to miss a game. and then just having the thought, ‘OK, what happens if I do declare?’ My last game would be a loss to Oklahoma State.’ I wasn’t going to end on that. So I’ve got to play this game regardless of what I decide after it because I want to end on a win.
When Coach DeMarco stayed and Coach Stoops came on board, it gave me security that we were going to be totally fine. Now, I could see us winning this game.
It sucked seeing Coach Riley leave. He recruited me and did so much for me, and I couldn’t have done this without him. But at the same time, it made another man’s dream come true. It was a blessing in disguise. It was a bad moment but at the end of the day, it ended up being a blessing for me because I got to be coached by Bob Stoops. That’s a highlight in my life that I’ll never forget.
• • •
Probably two or three days before the Oregon game, I started thinking about leaving just because I knew I was going to have to make a decision.
I feel like it was amazing how the season ended against Oregon. I wouldn’t have wanted to end it any other way. Winning Offensive MVP, having three touchdowns, doing it in that fashion, playing with the guys on the team, playing with DeMarco, playing for Coach Stoops — it honestly made my heart happy. I was like a little kid out there just having fun.
After the game, when I got that award and how it all ended for me on that happy note and everything was cheerful, I just knew this was good and I was happy. I was satisfied. I sat back in my room and I said, ‘Yep, this is it. I’m totally fine with how everything happened.’ I talked to the coaches. I talked to my family. But it was more about accepting.
I really almost came back. I talked to DeMarco, and he didn’t tell me I needed to go or anything. It was just an understanding from me to him about why I came back this year. He was like, ‘You didn’t come back just to stay for another year. You came back to have this amazing year and then to go live your dream.’
He’s somebody that’s helped me a lot and somebody that taught me so much about being a pro and everything, so it wasn’t really like a conversation. It was more of like, ‘Bro, you came back for one reason and one reason only,’ and that was something that we both understood.
At the end of the day, I just think it was time for me to leave. I think I did all that I could for the university.
I would’ve loved to play for Coach Venables. I would’ve loved to play for Coach Lebby and to have Schmidty and have DeMarco there too, it would’ve been so much fun. Ridiculously fun. But I just feel like for me and pursuing my goals and my dreams, it was the best time for me to leave.
Honestly, I’m ready to make a name for myself in the NFL like I made a name for myself at OU.