The Norman High boys haven’t had anything come easy this season.
It was another tough one Tuesday, as the Tigers entered the fourth quarter of Tuesday night’s home game against Southmoore with neither team holding a firm lead. The 16th-ranked SaberCats led 34-32 going into the final period after leading for most of the third.
The Tigers, who have struggled at times to close out games this season, had been working on late-game situations all week during practice to better prepare themselves for these situations.
Less than a minute into the final quarter, the Tigers swung the ball around the top of the key to junior guard Caison Cole in the corner. Cole stepped into a 3-pointer and knocked it down with a defender barreling over him for a four-point play that gave Norman High a one-point lead.
The Tigers wouldn’t trail again for the rest of the game.
“This one was all about our poise,” Norman High head coach Cory Cole said. “We’ve been in this position numerous times this year and we haven’t finished like we wanted to. We didn’t have our best stuff, but the guys kept chipping away and concentrating and trusting and just made a few plays to get that separation and hold on to finish.”
Norman High forced nine second-half turnovers and held Southmoore to nine points in the fourth quarter. The Tigers drew three crucial charges in the fourth that put Southmoore in foul trouble and prevented the offense from gaining any momentum.
The Tigers offense put up 18 points and had two turnovers in the final quarter after turning the ball over 11 times in the three previous quarters. Conner Goodson led the Tigers with seven points after halftime, going five of six from the foul line.
“We’ve had a lot of guys contribute and the strength of our program is our team. We’ve got great depth.” Cole said. “ … There were different guys making critical plays when it was their moment.”
The Tigers are now on a two-game winning streak and have won three of their last five despite all of those games being decided in the final quarter.
With just five games remaining on their regular season schedule, every win starts to take on even more meaning, Cole said.
“It’s absolutely big for our program,” Cole said. “Just playing meaningful basketball in February, because that’s what you need at the end of February.”
The Tigers’ final stretch includes three meetings against ranked 6A schools. They’ll be back in action when they travel to Yukon for a 7:30 p.m. tipoff against the Millers on Friday.
• NHS girls drop defensive slugfest against Southmoore: After grinding it out for three quarters, a cold shooting night was too much for the Norman North girls to overcome, falling to Southmoore, 45-32 at home.
Despite a poor first half shooting the ball, the Tigers still managed to take a 20-19 lead going into halftime. The defensive battle continued in the second half, but the Tigers also began to struggle with turnovers.
After giving up three turnovers in the first two quarters, Norman High had 10 in the second half. Southmoore took the lead going into the fourth quarter and extended it to eight points with 2:30 left in the game.
“Shots that we normally would take, we were second-guessing and trying to make a pass, which led to a turnover,” Norman High coach Frankie Parks said. “Normally, they’d be confident taking those shots and knocking them down.”
The Tigers shot 15 percent from behind the arc in the second half and 16 percent in the game. Southmoore’s Maddie Crandall led all scorers with 15 points, including 11 after halftime.
Norman High’s Jordyn Rollins led the team in scoring with nine points and Seleh Harmon added eight.
The loss is just the fifth of the season for the Tigers, but the second in the last three games.
“We’re fine, those are all lessons,” Parks said. “It shows us what we need to work on this week, getting in the gym and getting up some shots and seeing it go in and getting comfortable again making those shots.”
Norman High will be at Yukon on Friday with tip off at 6 p.m.