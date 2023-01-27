In the closing seconds of the third quarter, Norman High senior Matt Willenborg got the ball on the right wing and pump faked as a defender came out to contest the sharpshooting big man.
The Edmond Santa Fe defender bit on the fake as Willenborg drove hard into the paint and cocked back his arm for a one-handed dunk. There was contact on the way up, but Willenborg powered right through the defense to convert on a highlight reel-worthy three-point-play.
Willenborg knocked down the free throw to put Norman High up 41-29 going into the final period. It was a statement play for the senior forward and his Tiger teammates.
The Tigers continued to heat up offensively early in the fourth quarter and would hang on for a 64-46 win over the No. 20 Wolves.
“I loved our consistency, guys were ready from the tip,” NHS head coach Cory Cole said. “We had sustained effort, multiple guys getting us going and keeping us going. A lot of contributions from a lot of different guys — Matt kind of went unconscious there for a minute.”
Willenborg’s big night offensively was only just beginning after his third quarter dunk.
The 6-7 forward got the ball on the left wing on the Tigers’ first possession of the fourth quarter, but couldn’t get a shot to fall that would’ve sent the home crowd into a frenzy. The Tigers kept going to him, though, eventually finding Willenborg wide open from the same corner to extend Norman High’s lead to 13 points.
“It was big,” Willenborg said about the team’s 3-point shooting down the stretch. “Coach was talking about we need to keep our lead and not turn the ball over and just share the ball. When we got the ball we just had to score.”
On the ensuing possession, Caison Cole found Willenborg a few steps behind the 3-point line to extend the lead to 16.
Willenborg has been playing through injuries this season and his head coach said he’s still not back to 100%.
“He doesn’t even dunk in practice to save it for games,” Cole said. “He’s all guts right now which is awesome. Seeing him do that at home, with his mom and dad here, you’ve just got to love that. A highlight moment with your parents here at a home game.”
The Tigers needed a strong finish to the third quarter after a slow start in the second half. Norman High committed five turnovers over the first three minutes of the third quarter, but strong defense kept the Wolves from getting within one possession.
“Our passing was pretty good at times,” Cole said. “In the second half we started really slow. We did a good job of beating the double team and making the extra pass. We had good open perimeter looks. Landon (Miller), Caison, Matt did a good job of just knocking them down when they got them.”
Norman High will be back in action on Tuesday against Yukon at home.
Tigers use dominate defense to cruise past Edmond Santa Fe
It didn’t take long, but after a tightly contested first four minutes, Norman High’s defense finally started breaking through.
Edmond Santa Fe was finding ways around the Tigers’ full court press to keep it a one-score game with 3:30 left in the first quarter. Then, the Tigers started doing what the Tigers do best.
Kaylyn Simmons got the ball behind the arc and fired off a 3-pointer to extend Norman High’s lead to four points. On the ensuing possession Nessa Begay wrestled the ball away from an Edmond Santa Fe post player and found Avery Bozeman in the paint to extend the lead to nine points.
The Tigers didn’t look back from there, finishing the first quarter on a 9-0 run to take a 17-7 lead into the second. Norman High would go on to hold the Wolves to 10 points or fewer in every quarter in a 65-34 win.
“I thought we defended really well today,” NHS head coach Frankie Parks said. “We gave up 17 a half which is equivalent to eight or nine points a quarter and that’s our goal, to keep a team in the single digits per quarter.”
In the second quarter, Kayla Jones led the way for the Tigers with six points, three rebounds and a block. It was the start of a big night for the senior forward as she would go on to finish with a game-high 16 points and eight rebounds.
The Tigers’ size advantage down low once again proved to be a key part of the team’s win.
Begay finished with 12 points and six steals on the night. Jordyn Rollins added six points and earned five tough rebounds including three on the offensive glass.
“We know we have an advantage with those three girls and their size and their ability and their skillsets,” Parks said. “We look to actively get them involved in games and tonight, once again, I thought all three of them played really well.”
The Tigers have now won six of their last seven games. They’ll return to the floor on Tuesday to face Yukon at 6 p.m.
