NHS Boys Basketball: Late technicals play big role in narrow Tiger defeat

Tiger coach Cory Cole did not shy away in postgame from what occurred during the final moments of the game, in which two technical fouls and his subsequent ejection were a big part of how Owasso upended upended Norman High 52-48 in a Friday consolation contest at the Joe Lawson Memorial Invitational.
Cole’s team was up 48-47 inside the final 10 seconds when a call went the Tigers’ way in the Owasso lane that eventually sent Matt Willenborg to the free-throw line to shoot a one-and-one.
Yet, before he could, just a second or two after the foul was called, Cole was hit with a technical foul from the baseline official for being a few steps onto the playing court as he coached his team about 60 feet away from the action.
Willenborg missed the front end, Owasso’s Caleb Leslie hit both technical tosses, handing the Rams the lead.
Then, before play was back on, Cole received a second technical complaining about the first one, causing his ejection, after which Leslie hit two more free throws, effectively putting the game away given Owasso’s maintained possession as a result of the technicals.
“It absolutely sucks,” said Cole, “when refs become part of the game. It’s very subjective, but there’s no control, there’s no rolling back that moment. With no warning, he was the only ref that blew his whistle.”
That the other referees working the game, who officiated nearer Cole's spot along the Tiger bench, never game him any type of warning for venturing onto the court, made the call a mystery to the Tiger coach.
“He was on the baseline when he called that,” Cole said. “So that was very personal.”
The reason for the call, given the moment it was called, shocked Cole. That he and the official had no apparent friction prior to that point in the game made it more surprising.
“He had a bad day, I had a bad moment, we’ll move on,” Cole said. “But it definitely isn’t something that should be in a high school game.”
The way it ended aside, it was a strong outing for the Tigers, who trailed 20-9 after the Rams scored the first points of the second quarter.
That was when Cole called for the Tigers to trap Owasso on its way up the court, a move that paid dividends.
While the Tigers committed only one turnover in the second frame, the Rams committed five and the Tigers took advantage, closing the quarter on a 13-2 run to even things 22-22 at the half.
The energy and rhythm the trap created continued into the final two quarters, as NHS pulled out to a 35-32 edge in the third period and a 48-41 edge in the fourth.
Owasso got back-to-back 3-pointers from Leslie and Price Pennington to make it a one-point game before the contest ended so unfortunately.
Senior guard Jed Fuller, who finished with 12 points and four steals, was clear the Tigers found a new gear.
“We decided to come together and play as a team,” he said. “We decided to trust each other and play our game and not play against the competition, but to just be ourselves. I definitely think we found something. We found ourselves.”
Caison Cole led NHS with 17 points. Trashaun Combs-Pierce added 12, and Willenborg finished with five and seven rebounds, most of the boards coming in the fourth quarter.
Leslie was the difference for Owasso, finishing with 23 points that included 7 of 7 accuracy from the free-throw line.
As a team, the Rams hit 14 of 18 from the charity stripe, and the Tigers just 2 of 6.
NHS, now 0-4, can pick up its first win of the season when it plays in the tourney’s seventh-place game at 12:30 p.m. today at the NHS Gym.
• P.C. West boys reach final: The No. 5 Patriots pulled away from Del City in the third quarter, outscoring the Eagles by 12 points, staking out a nine-point lead it would not give back in a 52-47 victory.
Orian Seals led Putnam City West with 22 points. Cory Gordon added 12.
The Eagles, ranked No. 2 in Class 5A, got 15 points from Terry McMorris and 11 from Percy Green.