Following Norman High’s 47-46 loss to Edmond Memorial last Thursday, coach Cory Cole saw a different reaction from his team compared to previous games.
He saw frustration, but it meant something greater.
His team is invested.
“The Memorial game was the first time this season they had tears after a loss,” Cole said Thursday. “It hurt. It stung. With all those excuses we had, we still should’ve, could’ve won that game. After a tough loss, you have guys with “they-care” tears, the “I-can’t-wait-to-play-tomorrow” [kind of] tears.”
The excuses Cole’s referring to centered around his team being short-handed, with two rotation players missing the game. But that didn’t stop the team from challenging the Bulldogs, Class 6A’s top-ranked team in the quarterfinals of the Bishop McGuinness Classic.
The Tigers (3-7) held a lead for nearly the entire game, and had a chance to win it on the final possession, but the Bulldogs hit crucial shots down the stretch to escape with a one-point lead.
Despite the loss, it felt like a turning point for the Tigers and a sign that they’re improving. Case in point, the Bulldogs beat the Tigers by 29 points when the teams first met back in November.
“It was big for us because a lot of teams — a lot of people in the state — don’t expect us to do that because of our past history,” NHs guard Lendy Holmes said. “For us to come out and put up a lead on the No. 1 team, that’s pretty big for us.”
The Tigers kept that momentum through the remainder of the tournament. The next game, the Tigers handedly beat Bishop McGuinness (8-3), Class 5A’s No. 7-ranked team, before finishing the tournament with a 53-48 victory over 6A No. 15 Choctaw (5-6).
“Losing that first game by one made us think, “Man, we can’t lose these next two games.’” Holmes said. “So we really wanted to win those not just for ourselves, but just for the program in general.
“Us beating those teams is showing everybody how far we’ve come as a program and gave us a chance to show people that we can be a top contending team, too, if we all just play together and move the ball. Eventually, good things will come our way.”
To say that the Tigers need that type of confidence and momentum is an understatement.
The team lost six of its first seven games, as the team struggled to adjust to new players and a new offensive system. But with a closer look, there was reason for optimism.
All six of those losses came against ranked teams in Class 5A and 6A. Of those six losses, three of them were by four points or fewer.
And over Christmas break, Cole saw something start to click with his team. The offense was flowing better in practice. Teammates were looking to pass the ball to each other.
“I think the guys could kind of see it coming over Christmas,” Cole said. “These guys are starting to figure out things, things like role identification, program expectations… They figured out the urgency that we have to play with. Every game means something.”
That momentum carried into the McGuinness classic. Connor Goodson, NHS senior forward, said the tournament gave the team an opportunity to gel.
“We have some new guys this year and we’re kind of still meshing, but I think that tournament was really good for us because we played a lot of games in a short amount of time,” Goodson said. “So we had a lot of opportunities to play with each other and I think we really started figuring out things.”
That momentum will be put to the test tonight. The Tigers have another tough game at home against Moore (8-3), ranked No. 5 in Class 6A.
But for Cole, it’s another opportunity for his squad to show that it’s improving.
“Now we have a chance to go in and show that we can compete with anyone,” Cole said. “All we have to do is bring it. The noise is going to say whatever they’re going to say. Once you start thinking that, you start to follow it.
“These guys are starting to get it. I told them before the season started that we have enough talent to be in the state tournament. We do. No one on the outside has to think that, but if we just handle our business instead of letting our business handle us, we’ll do that. Because we’re going to have our guys ready to play.”