As head coach Cory Cole walked with his team through the hallways of Norman High on Wednesday, he got a glimpse of the dream he and his staff shared when they arrived at the school two seasons ago.
Students and teachers lined the hallways, cheering on the team as they paraded around the high school alongside the band and the cheerleaders. Celebrating a state-qualifying basketball team has almost become a yearly tradition with the girls team, but this year marks the first time in 23 years that Norman High’s boys team has earned a spot.
Cole remembers getting on the bus after Norman High qualified for the state tournament and opening his phone to seeing over 400 text messages from friends, family and past alumni. The Tigers’ success has reignited an excitement for high school basketball that’s been “dormant” or “dusty” in recent years according to Cole.
For Cole, Thursday’s game against Broken Arrow will be about more than just a basketball game. It will also be about the community and how they’ve come together to support the Tigers’ during their run.
“There’s a lot of Tiger pride just waiting to kind of resurface and that’s what Thursday is all about. We’ve earned the right to be there and win or lose we still won. This was the end goal, to make it to state, and now we’re trying to make some more noise.”
It’s not just the players that are excited for the Tigers to be competing for a state title.
Cole said there might not be another person who’s as excited as assistant coach Josh Gibbs. Over seven seasons coaching at Norman High, Gibbs hadn’t seen the Tigers win a regional game.
Now, at 18-7, the Tigers are just three wins away from earning the program’s ninth state title.
“It’s really cool that we’re taking every day as an opportunity to make memories, because nothing’s promised,” Cole said. “This was definitely earned and we’re going to just enjoy it every day and win or lose, we’ve already won. There’s not pressure, it’s just an opportunity.”
Norman High earned one of the top four seeds in the state tournament by going 1-0 in the area tournament, but ended up with a tough first-round draw after an unlikely upset. Broken Arrow entered the postseason undefeated before falling in the first round of the area tournament to Owasso, 63-59.
Both teams enter the game with similar strengths — both teams rely on their length to overwhelm their opponents in the paint.
Senior guard Connor Dow is one of the top high school recruits in the state and is committed to play at Oklahoma State next season. Dow is a 6-6 guard that gives Broken Arrow a versatile threat on both ends of the court.
“There’s a lot of similarities,” Cole said. “They have a lot of length like we see every day in practice … (Dow is) one of the top players in the state … I think it’s just their experience. They play the right way, they’re definitely a team. Multiple defensive packages and very balanced offensively .”
