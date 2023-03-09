Norman High boys coach Cory Cole had a pretty great explanation for what happened to his team inside Lloyd Noble Center Thursday night.
Certainly there were other factors entering the first round of the Class 6A state tournament, a stage the Tigers last made their way to under Wall of Fame coach Doug Tolin 23 years ago.
Broken Arrow (26-1) had lost but one game all season, claimed stud shooting guard Connor Dow, who’s headed to Oklahoma State, and the collection of talent around him proved far better than common and very hard to guard, which may have played a role in NHS’ difficulty to put the ball through the hoop, even when it got the shots it wanted.
Still, Cole’s quick synopsis, moments after a 55-44 defeat, held.
“The game of basketball is a game of nights and tonight it was their night,” he said. “Connor hit some shots he usually doesn’t hit and we missed some shots we usually don’t miss as well. So chalk it up to them being a better team.”
That’s about right.
Dow scored 22 points on 9 of 14 shooting, 3 of 8 3-point shooting and a single free throw.
His 13 first-half points staked Broken Arrow to a 25-21 intermission advantage at a time NHS was still playing well and still getting shots to drop, and Dow’s final basket — his second dunk in the space of five possessions — sealed it, pushing the sore to 51-38 with 2:18 remaining.
The third quarter was the game’s separator.
NHS’ only field goal in nine attempts was a Marquis Combs-Pierce putback that momentarily cut the deficit to 30-25.
The next trip down the court, Broken Arrow’s Ethan Ellison knocked down a 3 and, though NHS hit almost all of its free throws — 15 of 18 — it would connect on another field goal until 3:17 remained in the fourth quarter when Caison Cole knocked down a 3 that brought the Tigers back within 44-36.
Broken Arrow, though, followed with nine points its next four trips down the court, punctuated by Dow’s second dunk, and that was pretty much that.
“It wouldn’t be creating shots,” that was the problem, Caison Cole said. “It was just knocking them down. I feel like we got the shots we needed.”
Cole led the Tigers with 12 points, Trashaun Combs-Pierce added 10, yet the two of them only combined to get 5 of 19 shots to go down.
Matthew Willenborg added seven points and Marquis Combs-Pierce, who made 3 of 4 from the field, finished with six.
Justice Sutton and Ellison both finished with 10 points for Broken Arrow.
In all, NHS hit 34.2% (13 of 38) of its shots and 3 of 16 from 3-point land to go with its sharp foul shooting.
Broken Arrow hit 53.7% (22 of 41), 5 of 14 from 3-point land and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line.
Turnovers were an early problem for the Tigers. Still, despite 10, seven on Broken Arrow steals, they remained very much in the game at its mid-point thanks to 7 of 15 shooting, a pair of 3-pointers and 5 of 5 foul shooting.
Both teams finished with 24 rebounds.
So ended a difficult night, but a also a huge season for the Tigers.
“Foundation,” said Cory Cole. “We set a standard of where we wanted to have the team in two years and we did that.”
Now to keep it going.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.