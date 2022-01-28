The Norman High boys had been in this situation before.
The Tigers held a second-half lead Tuesday against Stillwater, leading as late as the fourth quarter, before a late Pioneers run snatched the game away.
At Edmond Santa Fe on Friday, the Tigers were determined not to let that happen.
The Tigers led by 12 points at halftime, though the Wolves started the third quarter on a 12-4 run to cut their lead to four points. It was a different story this time, as the Tigers closed the quarter on a 7-0 run to push their lead to 43-32.
That run continued in the fourth quarter, as the Tigers extended it to an 18-2 run before both teams emptied their benches in the final minute.
The late run solidified the Tigers’ 54-39 win, their first true road victory of the season.
For NHS coach Cory Cole, it was about flipping the narrative.
“We’ve lost a lot of games that we felt like we controlled our own destiny,” Cole said. “Tonight, the guys were specific to make different choices. It was like eliminating what you’ve done in the past that hadn’t worked. The buy-in tonight was 200 percent. It was just about trusting it.
“We don’t need home runs. Not everything has to be about home runs. Let’s hit singles and get somebody on base.”
While their second-half run held off the Wolves, their second-quarter performance gave them a halftime cushion.
Holding a one-point lead at the end of the first quarter, the Tigers looked to get Marquis Combs-Pierce involved in the offense. He responded with seven of his game-high 19 points in the quarter, as he proved to be a mismatch for the Wolves defense.
When the Wolves began helping on Combs-Pierce inside, the other Tigers took advantage. They scored 20 points in the second quarter, as eight different players recorded at least one basket before halftime.
They also recorded 10 assists before halftime, their highest number in a first half this season.
“Marcus was a threat,” Cole said. “His conditioning is getting better. His understanding is getting better. This is game 16 for him, so we’re learning how to use him, he’s learning how to be used. He’s increasing his effort. He’s got soft mitts, he’s got good touch, and he’s strong.”
“We wanted to get Marquis a touch [on every possession], just build his confidence. Again, on each night, we’ve got different guys.”
Connor Goodson added 10 points and three assists, and Cole credited he and Lendy Holmes for helping the team bounce back from Tuesday’s loss to Stillwater.
“Those two guys did a good job of just being leaders in practice, making sure our guys concentrated for 32 minutes and [to not] celebrate at halftime. The locker room was different, the mood was different. They weren't surprised.”
The Tigers improved to 7-10 on the season. Edmond Santa Fe dropped to 9-8.
NHS girls rout Edmond Santa Fe: It took the Tigers a few minutes to get going.
They led 32-23 going into halftime, but the game didn’t stay that close for long. They outscored Santa Fe 23-6 in the third quarter, as the Wolves struggled to deal with the Tigers’ full-court pressure.
“We stayed focused,” NHS coach Frankie Parks said. “We didn’t take our foot off the gas or hang our heads just because they hit a couple shots. We went into halftime and made a couple of adjustments.
Aaliyah Henderson led the way with 19 points. Jordyn Rollins finished with 11.
It was a bounce back win for the Tigers, who lost by two points to Stillwater on Tuesday.
“We didn’t talk about Tuesday afterwards,” Parks said. “Next day, we came in and worked on the things we needed to work on. Every once in a while, you have one of those losses where you know there’s no way we should’ve lost that. I think the girls realized that, so I didn’t have to say anything. They came ready to practice Wednesday and Thursday, and it carried over to today.”
The Tigers improved to 13-4 on the season.
Next
Both teams return home for games against Southmoore on Tuesday at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., respectively.