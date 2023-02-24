There was little left to be decided when Norman High and US Grant began the second half of Friday’s first-round regional matchup.
The Tigers played their starters to lead off the third quarter, but when Matthew Willenborg was injured while going up for a layup and had to go to the bench, the rest of the starters soon followed. A Tiger victory was already well within hand, and NHS head coach Cory Cole knows a tougher test is on the horizon.
By the end of the night, 12 different players saw action for Norman High as it secured its spot in Saturday’s regional final with an 85-33 win.
“A good tune-up game for (Saturday),” Cole said after the win. “US Grant they just played hard. Our guys just came out and handled business, shared the sugar, played the right way and the game kind of got out of hand.”
Norman High started the game on an 18-0 run over the first six minutes of action. The Generals wouldn’t score their 18th point until a little over midway through the third quarter and by that point the Tigers had already built a 37-point lead.
Eight different Tigers scored the team’s 44 first-half points, led by Trashaun Combs-Pierce’s seven on three of four shooting. The Tigers had five makes from downtown in the first half and went on to make three more in the second half.
Caison Cole finished as the game’s leading scorer with 10 points.
Norman High's defense only allowed seven made field goals in the entire game and two in the first half. The Generals were 19-25 from the free throw line with 57% of their scoring production coming from the charity stripe.
The win ensures the Tigers will get a rematch of their Crosstown Clash loss from earlier this month. Norman High will face Norman North in the regional final on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Norman High School.
“You want to play good competition this time of year,” Cory Cole said. “Having the Crosstown Clash in your backyard for a regional championship — that’s great for the community.”
Norman North pulled off an upset win over Norman High in the second edition of the Crosstown Clash, 52-48, to even the season series 1-1. The Tigers will likely be favored again on Saturday, but the Timberwolves enter the game on a tear, winning four straight and eight of their last nine.
With the win, Norman High secures a spot in the area tournament next weekend.
“No surprises, you’ve gotta make plays, gotta make good decisions, you’ve gotta play a full game,” Cole said. “Whoever plays a full game is going to win (Saturday).”
