Norman High had a two-point lead in the second overtime and appeared to have punched its ticket as Edmond-Deer Creek’s shot rattled off the rim and missed.

Then a late foul was called and freshman Isaiah Wilkes was sent to the free throw line with one second remaining. He knocked down both free throws sending the game into a third overtime.

With just under 1:30 remaining in the game, the Tigers got a defensive rebound and found Matthew Willenborg open in transition. Willenborg went up and dunked it with two-hands to put the Tigers on an early 6-0 run.

Norman High wasn’t done there, going on to shut out Deer Creek in the third overtime, 66-56, and advance to the state tournament.

Norman High led 20-18 going into halftime, but the game remained close at the end of the third quarter. The Tigers had a shot to win the game in regulation, but Caison Cole couldn’t get the layup to fall in the closing seconds.

They had another chance in the first overtime, but missed a free throw with eight seconds remaining. The Antlers went the other way with it, but couldn’t get a last-second jumper to fall.

Trashaun Combs-Pierce finished as the team’s leading scorer with 16 points despite fouling out in overtime. Marquis Combs-Pierce added 12 and Cole gave the Tigers three double-digits scorers with 11.

The Tigers (18-7) have had to survive back-to-back close matchups in order to advance to the state tournament.

Tarik Masri is the interim sports editor for The Transcript covering OU athletics and area sports. You can reach him by emailing tarik@normantranscript.com

