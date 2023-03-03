Norman High had a two-point lead in the second overtime and appeared to have punched its ticket as Edmond-Deer Creek’s shot rattled off the rim and missed.
Then a late foul was called and freshman Isaiah Wilkes was sent to the free throw line with one second remaining. He knocked down both free throws sending the game into a third overtime.
With just under 1:30 remaining in the game, the Tigers got a defensive rebound and found Matthew Willenborg open in transition. Willenborg went up and dunked it with two-hands to put the Tigers on an early 6-0 run.
Norman High wasn’t done there, going on to shut out Deer Creek in the third overtime, 66-56, and advance to the state tournament.
Norman High led 20-18 going into halftime, but the game remained close at the end of the third quarter. The Tigers had a shot to win the game in regulation, but Caison Cole couldn’t get the layup to fall in the closing seconds.
They had another chance in the first overtime, but missed a free throw with eight seconds remaining. The Antlers went the other way with it, but couldn’t get a last-second jumper to fall.
Trashaun Combs-Pierce finished as the team’s leading scorer with 16 points despite fouling out in overtime. Marquis Combs-Pierce added 12 and Cole gave the Tigers three double-digits scorers with 11.
The Tigers (18-7) have had to survive back-to-back close matchups in order to advance to the state tournament.
