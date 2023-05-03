It wasn’t a bitter-sweet feeling for Norman High head coach Cory Cole as he stood on the Tigers’ home floor at the team’s signing day, he just felt incredibly blessed.
There’s no doubt the program will miss the six seniors who were a catalyst for the change Norman High has seen in two years under Cole. The Tigers are coming off an 18-8 season in which they earned a spot in the state tournament for the first time in 24 seasons.
But basketball was just a mechanism for achieving Cole’s main goal of preparing his players for life beyond high school.
That goal was realized on Wednesday as all six of the program’s seniors were honored for moving on to the next level. Though they aren’t all going to be playing basketball in college, the six seniors combined to earn over $100,000 in scholarship money.
That’s what made Wednesday such a blessing for Cole.
“This is what sports is all about,” he said. “because they’ve been through it, we’ve prepared them for life using basketball as the ministry. So I’m excited for that.”
Four seniors earned scholarships to play in college. Matthew Willenborg signed with the University of Central Oklahoma, Landon Miller signed with the University of the Ozarks, Marquis-Combs-Pierce signed with Southeastern and Cole’s son, Casion Cole, signed with the University of Texas Permian Basin.
Hayden Terrell also signed as a preferred walk-on to the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma.
Josiah Fuller won’t be playing basketball in college, but was honored for receiving a scholarship to go to Oklahoma. Honoring non-athletic scholarships at signing day is a new tradition that Cory wanted to start this season.
“He’s probably hung up his tennis shoes for basketball, but he’s got his suit and tie for the rest of his life," Cory said. "He’s going to continue to do God’s work and stay attached to us, because that’s who Josiah is."
Fuller is going to pursue a double major in international development and business. A member of the Antioch Community Church in Norman, Fuller was inspired to follow that path after taking mission trips to South Africa and Dubai.
“That was a really eye-opening experience for me and it really opened my mind to the possibilities that are out there in the world.” Fuller said.
It was also a full-circle moment for Cory.
Playing college basketball has been Caison’s dream for a long time. He’ll be playing under UTAB head coach Kyle Tolin, who was also a former Norman High basketball player
Now, not only is Caison achieving his dream, he’s leaving behind a program that’s in a much better place than when the pair arrived two years ago. The father-son duo, along with the other five seniors, have helped create the blueprint of what the program can become moving forward.
“Being able to go to a team that was down whenever we got here and bring it to a winning program,” Caison said. “I just plan on taking that winning mentality to the next level.”
Willenborg, Combs-Pierce and Miller were all key contributors for the Tigers’ playoff run this season.
At 6-7, Willenborg has a unique blend of size, athleticism and outside shooting ability that should translate well to the next level. His length allows him to knock down shots on the perimeter over shorter players or drive to the basket and finish with a dunk.
Combs-Pierce was the hero of the first Crosstown Clash matchup last season, scoring the game-winning tip in the closing seconds.
“This was my first home, my first varsity minutes were played in this gym,” Combs-Pierce said. “I’m going to miss Coach Cole, I’m going to miss all these guys. It’s going to be hard transitioning from all of them to older guys, but we’re going to get through it.”
“It’s a day I’ve been waiting for ever since I started high school,” Willenborg said. “Just being able to play at the next level and show them what I have.”
So as Cory stands on the Norman High gym floor and thinks about what those six players are going to leave behind, he thinks about the team’s new winning culture.
Last season, the Tigers took third place at the Joe Lawson Memorial tournament, second place at the Putnam City Invitational and third place at the Carl Albert tournament. They were the No. 3 seed in 6A West after winning regional and area titles, and might’ve done more damage in the state tournament if they hadn’t drawn eventual state runner-up Broken Arrow in the first round.
“You walk in this room now and it’s a family,” Cory said. “It’s like a pot-luck. Our parents are so invaluable for letting our coaches coach their kids. There’s not a lot of communities like Norman where they support their coaches. That’s what led to this day.”
