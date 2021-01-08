OKLAHOMA CITY — Perhaps it will happen for the Norman High boys the next time out.
If not then, soon.
If not soon, then before the season’s complete, because a breakthrough would appear to be coming sometime.
Opening day of the McGuinness Classic, NHS got the shots it wanted but couldn’t knock them down against top-ranked Edmond Memorial. On day two, it was much the same story; that and self-inflicted wounds that halted its comeback attempts.
“We made a lot of unforced turnovers,” Tiger coach Rodney Dindy said.
All told, it added up to a 60-50 consolation-round loss to Edmond Santa Fe.
NHS’ best chance to secure victory likely passed in the second quarter when a lead might have been built.
The Tigers led the Wolves 16-15 after a quarter and came out in the second disrupting the Wolves offense with active hands, causing several turnovers and otherwise disrupting Santa Fe in the halfcourt.
Yet, while limiting the Wolves to 12 points in the frame, the Tigers netted only eight, committing seven turnovers of their own and making just 3 of 9 attempts from the field.
“It’s something that were battling through right now,” Dindy said, referring to the giveaways.
The sloppiness continued into the third quarter, when eight more turnovers were committed. Still, outscored just 12-9 in the frame, NHS (1-8) remained within reach, trailing 39-32 with the final frame still to play.
That, however, wound up being Santa Fe’s finest stretch. The Wolves outscored the Tigers 21-18 in the frame, and ultimately kept NHS at bay by grabbing offensive rebound after offensive rebound.
Santa Fe (5-3) grabbed 12 offensive boards in the second half, the majority in the fourth quarter.
Connor Goodson was the Tigers best guy on the boards, grabbing eight. He was countered by Tabry Shettron, who in addition to being the game’s co-leading scorer with 16 points, pulled down 15 rebounds, 10 of them in the second half and five of those on the offensive end.
Lendy Holmes led the Tigers with 15 points. Cooper Alexander and Goodson both finished with nine and Nate Wilson with eight. Goodson and Chiante Tramble both dished four assists.
Michael Reeves matched Shettron’s 16 points for Santa Fe. Willie Watkins and Joe Adams both added eight.
The Tigers have one more chance at victory in the tourney, taking the court at 12:30 p.m. today in the bracket’s seventh-place game.
If it’s anything like their last two games, they'll have their chances.
“We’re getting any shot we want in our offense,” Dindy said. “We’ve got to continue to plug away and continue to build our confidence.”
