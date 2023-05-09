Norman High trailed first-place Stillwater by seven shots entering the final round of the 6A boys state tournament.
Through 36 holes, Sebastian Salazar was leading the way for the Tigers at one-over and in a tie for fifth place, while Quinn Robertson wasn’t far behind with a score of four-over (tied for seventh). Still, the Tigers needed to jump three schools, including defending state champion Norman North over 18 holes on Tuesday to have a shot at the top spot.
Salazar paved the way with an opening-nine 34 (two-under) that included three birdies. As the Tigers made the turn, they sat just five strokes behind Stillwater.
On the back nine, Dennon Norman had four birdies with one bogey to post the Tigers’ lowest nine hole score of the tournament (33). After double bogeying the par-5 11th hole to drop back to even on the round, Salazar birdied two of the final five holes to come from behind and secure the individual state title.
Norman High posted the lowest round of any team at the tournament on the final day and ended up running away with the team title by seven strokes (901, 37-over).
The Tigers beat the Pioneers by 13 shots in the final round with a team score of five-over par. Three Norman High golfers finished inside the top-10 with Robertson and Norman each finishing tied for 10th at nine-over.
Ben Campbell shot a 76 on Tuesday to take a share of 33rd place.
Salazar was paired in the same group as 36-hole individual leader Parker Sands. Salazar flipped a two-shot deficit into a two-shot lead after the front nine.
Sands was down three strokes heading into the final hole, where he eagled the 379-yard par-4 to close out the tournament one shot back in second place.
Norman North shot 17-over in the final round to secure third place as a team. Josh Stuart was in the battle for the individual title until the final few holes, eventually settling for third place (one-over).
Mack Moore earned a top-20 finish with a six-over 78 on Tuesday, one shot ahead of Max Courange who was 15-over at the tournament.
